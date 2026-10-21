Shani Louk, 22, was killed at the Nova music festival near Kibbutz Re’im on 7 October 2023

The IDF said Tamer Muhammad Ibrahim al-Sabbagh was killed in a strike in Jabalia on Monday. Picture: ZAIN JAAFAR/Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Israel says it has killed a Hamas operative it says was involved in the abduction of hostage Shani Louk’s body during the 7 October attacks.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The IDF said Tamer Muhammad Ibrahim al-Sabbagh was killed in a strike in Jabalia, northern Gaza, on Monday. It claimed he was the final member of a Hamas cell seen parading Ms Louk’s body around Gaza after the attack on the Nova music festival in 2023. Israel says three other members of the cell had been killed earlier in the war, while another was captured.

Ricarda Louk places a flower on the grave of her daughter Shani Louk. Picture: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty

Shani Louk, 22, was a German-Israeli tattoo artist who attended the Nova music festival near Kibbutz Re’im. At least 364 people were killed at the event, which drew approximately 3,500 participants and staff, during the attack on southern Israel. Read more: Israel police arrest suspects over settler attacks on US journalist and European diplomats Read more: Israel kills senior Hamas commander in Gaza, officials say

🔴ELIMINATED: Tamer Mohammad Ibrahim Al-Zabaq, a Hamas military wing terrorist who infiltrated Israel & took part in the abduction of Shani Louk during the October 7 Massacre.



Recently, the terrorist advanced attacks against Israeli civilians & IDF troops and operated to restore… pic.twitter.com/oJZ4X8TvSE — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 20, 2026

Footage of Ms Louk, taken in the aftermath of the attack, became among the most widely shared from 7 October. Her body was recovered by Israeli troops and returned to Israel in May 2024. The IDF and Shin Bet also said a separate strike on Tuesday killed Akram Bassam Shaaban Yassin, described by Israel as a senior Hamas security official. Israel says Hamas’s internal security apparatus protects senior figures, manages communications and movements, and provides intelligence assessments to the group’s leadership. Gaza health officials said at least seven Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes across the territory on Tuesday, including people in Gaza City, central Gaza and near Khan Younis.

A field of memorial portrait plaques at the Nova music festival memorial site near Reim, southern Israel. Picture: TOMER NEUBERG/Getty