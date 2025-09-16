Israel's defence minister said on Tuesday that "Gaza is burning" after heavy strikes overnight targeted Gaza City.

Israel Katz's remarks come as the country's military has been planning a new offensive targeting Gaza City.

US secretary of state Marco Rubio, speaking to journalists while leaving Israel for Qatar, suggested the offensive had begun.

He said: "The Israelis have begun to take operations there. So we think we have a very short window of time in which a deal can happen.

"We don't have months anymore, and we probably have days and maybe a few weeks ago."

