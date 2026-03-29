The Israeli Prime Minister met with the IDF for a situation assessment, where he gave the order to expand the security zone to "definitively thwart the invasion threat" and to push missile fire away from the Israeli border

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference at the Sheba Tel-HaShomer Medical Centre on June 8, 2024. Picture: Jack Guez -Pool/Getty Images

By LBC Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced an expansion of the security buffer zone in southern Lebanon.

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The Israeli Prime Minister met with the IDF for a situation assessment, where he gave the order to expand the security zone to "definitively thwart the invasion threat" and to push missile fire away from the Israeli border. Conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, a Lebanese Islamist group, reignited on March 2. He also discussed removing Hezbollah's capacity to launch rockets at Israel with IDF commanders. Mr Netanyahu said in a video statement on Sunday: "I have just instructed to further expand ​the existing security ⁠buffer zone. ⁠We are determined to fundamentally ‌change the situation in the north. "We will not tolerate a reality of ongoing threat to our settlements and citizens. We will continue to act with strength, determination, and responsibility until we achieve the goal." Read more: Trump 'prepares ground invasion' with thousands of troops in Middle East as Iran vows to set US Marines 'on fire' Read more: Russian spy satellites photographed Chagos military base for Iran, says Zelenskyy

An Israeli army soldier stands on a self-propelled Howitzer artillery gun positioned in the upper Galilee in northern Israel near the border with southern Lebanon on March 29, 2026. Picture: Jalaa MAREY / AFP via Getty Images

It comes as Hezbollah launched about 250 projectiles from Lebanon over the weekend, according to an Israeli military official who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with military guidelines. The official said most of the projectiles were aimed at Israeli soldiers operating in southern Lebanon and only 23 crossed into Israel. He added that Israel is creating “visible cracks in the terror regime in Tehran.” “Iran is not the same Iran. “Hezbollah is not the same Hezbollah, and Hamas is not the same Hamas.” He went on to say that they are “battered enemies fighting for their very existence.” “Instead of them surprising us, we are surprising them,” he said. “We are the side that is acting, we are the side that is attacking, we are the side that is initiating, and we are deep in their territory.”

Hezbollah's al-Manar TV correspondent Ali Shoeib, who was killed in an Israeli strike in Jezzine along with other journalists on Saturday, March 28, 2026. Picture: AP Photo/Hussein Malla