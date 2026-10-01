Israel has suggested the plot was part of a 9/11-style plot to crash the flight and kill all those aboard

Israeli passenger Asaf Rajuan, right, who experienced the emergency landing in Saudi Arabia. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The UK Government will look at how to keep Britons safe on flights after a pilot stabbed his colleague and tried to crash a plane bound for Israel, according to a Treasury minister.

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He added: “When I saw the reports coming in about it yesterday, the vividness of what was described, I think, is really chilling. “But then the bravery of the people who got involved – I mean, it’s quite hard to imagine on a personal level, but I think the bravery, we all salute people who step up in those situations to try and do the right thing, and how incredible. “The facts will come become clearer over time, and I know the Israeli authorities are saying they just want to be clear about what exactly happened. But on the face of it, what an incredible thing for people to have done.” One pilot, who is British and another described as 'European' were in transit on the flight when the attempted hijacking took place. Both the original pilot and his co-pilot suffered knife wounds during the cockpit struggle, with shocking video footage showing the pair lying on the floor covered in blood.