Foreign ministers 'to review UK flight safety' after cockpit stabbing on Israel-bound plane
Israel has suggested the plot was part of a 9/11-style plot to crash the flight and kill all those aboard
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The UK Government will look at how to keep Britons safe on flights after a pilot stabbed his colleague and tried to crash a plane bound for Israel, according to a Treasury minister.
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Passengers and crew subdued the alleged attacker as the FlyDubai plane dropped from 33,000 feet to 17,000 feet (10,000 metres to 5,100 metres) in about a minute.
The aircraft, travelling from the United Arab Emirates to Tel Aviv carrying dozens of passengers, was forced to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.
Israel has suggested the plot was part of a 9/11-style plot to crash the flight and kill all those aboard.
Two off-duty pilots on board managed to take over the controls and carry out the emergency landing in Saudi Arabia after passengers overpowered the attacker as he attempted to crash the jet.
Asked whether the Government will review the safety of flights leaving the UK for Israel, Treasury minister James Murray said: “I know that my colleagues in in the Foreign Office, in the Department of Transport, they’ll be looking at this to make sure that we’re keeping people in Britain safe.”
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He added: “When I saw the reports coming in about it yesterday, the vividness of what was described, I think, is really chilling.
“But then the bravery of the people who got involved – I mean, it’s quite hard to imagine on a personal level, but I think the bravery, we all salute people who step up in those situations to try and do the right thing, and how incredible.
“The facts will come become clearer over time, and I know the Israeli authorities are saying they just want to be clear about what exactly happened. But on the face of it, what an incredible thing for people to have done.”
One pilot, who is British and another described as 'European' were in transit on the flight when the attempted hijacking took place.
Both the original pilot and his co-pilot suffered knife wounds during the cockpit struggle, with shocking video footage showing the pair lying on the floor covered in blood.
Passenger Almog Itali said: "There were two pilots in the front, one stabbed the other, and there were two spare pilots who were supposed to operate the next flight.
"The relief pilots are European, one of them British who entered and pulled the aircraft up ... stabilised the plane and landed us in Saudi Arabia."
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said the knife-wielding supspect has since been arrested and interrogated by Saudi authorities.
His defence minister, Israel Katz, said the "jihadist" attacker "intended to kill" all 147 passengers, including 27 children.
A 7500 code was issued while flying over Saudi Arabia which means a hijacking or unlawful interference was in motion.
The underlying reasons for the incident are still unknown, Flydubai has said.