The Trump administration will reportedly work to prevent Israel’s national team and clubs from being banned from football.

Israel, which has been a full member of UEFA since 1994, has faced growing international criticism over its attacks on Gaza, which were sparked by the October 7, 2023 attacks by Hamas inside Israel.

If executives approve the move, Israeli teams could be banned from all UEFA competitions, including the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League.

Plans are being put in place to hold an extraordinary meeting next week of UEFA’s executive committee to discuss this topic, according to reports.

Insiders say there is support within UEFA’s member associations to take action and suspend the country.

Any move by UEFA to suspend Israel may prove a difficult one politically for FIFA, whose president Gianni Infantino has a close relationship with United States president Donald Trump. The US will co-host next summer’s World Cup.

A spokesman for the US state department told Sky News on Thursday: “We will absolutely work to fully stop any effort to attempt to ban Israel’s national soccer team from the World Cup.”

Israel is currently third in their qualifying group behind Norway and Italy.

The country has one club remaining in European competition, Maccabi Tel Aviv, who are due to face Aston Villa in the Europa League in Birmingham on November 6.

FIFA has faced long-standing calls from the Palestinian Football Association to suspend Israel, most recently at its Congress in Paraguay in May.

“Our issue is stuck in a highly politicised, bureaucratic holding pattern, not unlike the suffering of our people – visible, undeniable, but sadly ignored,” a PFA delegate said.

“We must all realise that by delaying the decision, FIFA will be seen to be supporting the illegal settlements.”