Israeli troops could begin their withdrawal from Gaza within 24 hours, a Hamas official has claimed.

Hamas and Israel have agreed to the first phase of the deal. Picture: Getty

Israel is "to halt offensive operations" in Gaza as a ceasefire agreed last night is set to begin this evening.

The deal - including a hostage-prisoner exchange - was agreed by Israeli and Hamas negotiators in Egypt overnight but is yet to be ratified by Israel's cabinet. Israeli troops could begin their withdrawal from Gaza within 24 hours, a Hamas official has claimed as part of the deal. The phased withdrawal of troops to lines agreed upon during discussions is a key sticking point for both sides. This morning, images have shown smoke from explosions rising over Gaza as Israeli strikes continued. At least 10 Palestinians have been killed and 49 injured in the past 24 hours, according to the enclave’s Health Ministry, reported Al Jazeera, Donald Trump shared his 20-point peace plan last week, under which a so-called "Board of Peace" overseen by figures including Sir Tony Blair would run the Palestinian territory. The plan proposes an immediate end to fighting and the release of 48 hostages, only 20 of whom are thought to be alive, in exchange for hundreds of detained Gazans.

Ofir Kimchi prays as relatives and supporters of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip celebrate following the announcement. Picture: Alamy

A senior Palestinian official said the deal will go into effect immediately after approval by the Israeli government at around 2pm local time on Thursday. If the Israeli cabinet does approve, Israel must then withdraw its troops from Gaza to the agreed-upon line. Tel Aviv will also allow 400 aid trucks to enter Gaza daily during the first five days, with the number to increase gradually in later stages. Hostages held by Hamas are expected to be released from Monday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the peace deal was a "great day for Israel".

Palestinians celebrate ceasefire announcement in Nuseirat refugee camp. Picture: Getty

Einav Zangauker, center, mother of Matan Zangauker, who is being held hostage by Hamas, reacts to the news. Picture: Alamy

In a statement shared on social media, Mr Netanyahu claimed he had a 'moving and warm conversation' with Trump on the phone. "Tomorrow I will convene the government to approve the agreement and bring all our dear hostages home," he said. "I thank the heroic soldiers of the IDF and all the security forces, thanks to whose courage and sacrifice we have reached this day. "I thank from the depths of my heart President Trump and his team for their mobilization for this sacred mission of releasing our hostages. "With the help of the Almighty, together we will continue to achieve all our goals and expand peace with our neighbors."

Hamas has said that it agreed to the proposal "with the aim of reaching an end to the war of extermination against our Palestinian people and the occupation's withdrawal from the Gaza Strip". It added: "We highly appreciate the efforts of our mediating brothers in Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey. "We also value the efforts of US President Donald Trump, who seek to bring about a definitive end to the war and a complete withdrawal of the occupation from the Gaza Strip." The group has also called on the US and other nations not to allow Israel to "evade or delay the implementation of what has been agreed upon". The families of the hostages said they receive news of the agreement's signing to return all 48 hostages with "a mix of excitement, anticipation, and concern". "This signing represents important and meaningful progress toward bringing everyone home, but our struggle is not over and will not end until the last hostage returns," they said in a statement. The families thanked President Trump for the "historic breakthrough" and called on the Israeli government to "convene immediately to approve the agreement".

Two Israelis embrace, as people gather at hostage square in Tel Aviv. Picture: Alamy

Palestinians in Khan Younis celebrate following the announcement that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a peace plan. Picture: Alamy

More than 1,100 people were killed by Hamas in the initial attack on October 7, 2023 Since Israel’s war in Gaza began following the attack, more than 67,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry - the vast majority women and children. Human rights groups and new figures recently published in The Lancet suggest the death toll could be closer to 100,000. Just last month, a UN-led group determined Israel had committed genocide in Gaza. The Qatari Prime Minister said: "The mediators announced that an agreement was reached tonight on all the terms and mechanisms for implementing the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement." He added that it is "leading to an end to the war, the release of Israeli detainees and Palestinian prisoners, and the entry of aid".