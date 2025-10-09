Hundreds took to Tel Aviv's Hostage Square to celebrate the agreement.

Two Israelis embrace, as people gather at hostage square in Tel Aviv to celebrate the ceasefire deal. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

People took to the streets of Gaza and Israel last night after President Donald Trump announced a preliminary ceasefire deal had been agreed.

Mr Trump made the announcement in a post on social media on Wednesday evening, describing the agreement as "the first steps towards a strong, durable and everlasting peace" in the region. The progress comes after mediators from the US, Egypt and Qatar had spent the last three days in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, discussing a Gaza ceasefire and a release of Israeli hostages still held by Hamas. The American leader shared his 20-point peace plan for Gaza last week, under which a so-called "Board of Peace" overseen by figures including Sir Tony Blair would run the Palestinian territory.

Relatives and supporters of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip celebrate after the announcement that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a peace plan. Picture: Alamy

Israeli's celebrate in Hostage Square, Tel Aviv. Picture: Alamy

The plan proposes an immediate end to fighting and the release of 48 hostages, only 20 of whom are thought to be alive, in exchange for hundreds of detained Gazans. In Tel Aviv, people took to Hostage Square, celebrating the first sign of an end to a fighting in nearly 10 months. Similar celebrations were seen in Gaza, where the Palestinian people have been under siege for nearly two years, starved of crucial medical supplies and aid.

After 2 years of war, Israel and Hamas have agreed on the first phase of the peace plan suggested by US President Donald Trump. Picture: Alamy

Announcing the peace deal, Mr Trump said: wrote: "I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan. "This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace.

Person wearing a mask depicting US President Donald Trump holds US and Israeli flags after the hostage deal declared by Trump, at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv. Picture: Getty

Einav Zanzauker, mother of hostage Matan Zanzauker, reacts to the hostage deal declared by the US President at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv. Picture: Getty