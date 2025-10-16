So far, only ten bodies have been returned, with Israel claiming one actually belonged to a dead Palestinian

Trump has warned the Gaza war could resume. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Donald Trump has warned Israel’s war on Gaza could resume if Hamas fails to deliver on its end of the deal after the militant group said it can’t currently return the bodies of any more hostages.

Under the peace plan, brokered by Mr Trump, Hamas were required to return the bodies of all dead Israeli hostages by Monday. However, as of Thursday, the remains of only nine people have been returned - with Israel claiming a tenth actually belongs to a dead Palestinian. In a statement on Wednesday, Hamas confirmed it is currently unable to return any more bodies to Israel. Read more: Hamas warns it cannot reach any more hostage bodies - as two more return to Israel Read more: Moment Hamas terrorists prepare to slaughter 'collaborators' in Gaza streets as onlookers film public execution on phones

Shortly after, Mr Trump issued a stark warning that fighting could begin again if Hamas fails to deliver every hostage soon. "Israel will return to those streets as soon as I say the word," he told CNN. "If they [Hamas] don't disarm, we will disarm them. And it will happen quickly and perhaps violently," Mr Trump also said during a White House meeting with Argentine President Javier Milei on Tuesday. Tel Aviv officials said it would "not compromise" on hostage returns from Gaza, as they confirmed the closure of the Rafah border crossing for the entirety of Wednesday. The closure meant Gaza has seen its flow of aid significantly reduced, with locals already expressing their concerns over food, water and electricity since the ceasefire began.