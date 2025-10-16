Trump warns Israel's war on Gaza will resume if Hamas fails to deliver bodies of every hostage
So far, only ten bodies have been returned, with Israel claiming one actually belonged to a dead Palestinian
Donald Trump has warned Israel’s war on Gaza could resume if Hamas fails to deliver on its end of the deal after the militant group said it can’t currently return the bodies of any more hostages.
Under the peace plan, brokered by Mr Trump, Hamas were required to return the bodies of all dead Israeli hostages by Monday.
However, as of Thursday, the remains of only nine people have been returned - with Israel claiming a tenth actually belongs to a dead Palestinian.
In a statement on Wednesday, Hamas confirmed it is currently unable to return any more bodies to Israel.
Shortly after, Mr Trump issued a stark warning that fighting could begin again if Hamas fails to deliver every hostage soon.
"Israel will return to those streets as soon as I say the word," he told CNN.
"If they [Hamas] don't disarm, we will disarm them. And it will happen quickly and perhaps violently," Mr Trump also said during a White House meeting with Argentine President Javier Milei on Tuesday.
Tel Aviv officials said it would "not compromise" on hostage returns from Gaza, as they confirmed the closure of the Rafah border crossing for the entirety of Wednesday.
The closure meant Gaza has seen its flow of aid significantly reduced, with locals already expressing their concerns over food, water and electricity since the ceasefire began.
The Egyptian Red Crescent said 400 lorries carrying food, fuel, and medical supplies were bound for the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, while Israel and Hamas argue over the slow return of the bodies of deceased hostages.
The Israeli defence body overseeing humanitarian aid in Gaza, Cogat, notified humanitarian organisations on Tuesday that it would allow into Gaza only half of the 600 daily aid trucks called for under the deal.
Funerals have been taking place for two of the dead hostages whose bodies were returned to Israel by Hamas this week.
Soldier Daniel Peretz and Guy Illouz - who was at the Nova music festival - have been laid to rest.