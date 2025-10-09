The deal will see the release of all the remaining Israeli hostages and over 1,000 Palestinian prisoners

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced it had approved the the Gaza hostage release plan in the early hours on Friday morning. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe and Henry Moore

Israel's government has approved Donald Trump's Gaza ceasefire and hostage release plan, after a senior Hamas official declared an "end to the war" following the agreement.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Benjamin Netanyahu's office said the government had approved "the framework for the release of all of the hostages" just after midnight on Friday. "The government has just approved the framework for the release of all the hostages -- both the living and the deceased," the statement said. Read more: LIVE: Israel-Gaza ceasefire could come into effect this evening after agreement Read more: Israel ‘to halt offensive operations’ with Gaza ceasefire set to begin this evening

Israelis React To News Of Gaza Peace Deal. Picture: Getty

The announcement comes after Trump declared on Wednesday night that Israel and Hamas had both agreed on the first phase of the peace plan. On Thursday, the US President hailed the deal a "momentous breakthrough" for peace in the Middle East, adding that Gaza would now be "redone". Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, and his son-in-law Jared Kushner, attended the Israeli cabinet meeting and were pictured sat alongside the Israeli Prime Minister. The first phase of the deal was signed by Israel and Hamas in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, earlier today and was waiting approval by the Israeli government. Mediators from the US, Egypt and Qatar had spent the last three days discussing a Gaza ceasefire and the release of Israeli hostages still held by Hamas. After an hours-long cabinet meeting, Israel confirmed it is "to halt offensive operations" in Gaza and withdraw its military from the region. As well as the ceasefire and hostages, the first phase of an agreement would also see Israel release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and allow hundreds of trucks of aid a day into Gaza. Nethanyahu described the Gaza ceasefire deal as a "momentous development". Addressing his government ministers, the Israeli leader said: "We have fought during these two years to achieve our war aims, and one of the central aims is the return of the hostages - all of them, the living and the dead. And we are about to achieve that goal." Nethanyahu also thanked "extraordinary help of President Trump and his team - Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner".

Palestinians celebrate in Al-Mawasi, Rafah, Gaza Strip, following news of a new Gaza ceasefire deal. Picture: Getty

The US President's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, attended the Israeli cabinet meeting and sat alongside Benjamin Netanyahu. Picture: X

SCOOP: this is the agreement document between Israel and Hamas under the title "Comprehensive End to the Gaza War" - including the signature of the mediators. More details of my story - at @kann_news pic.twitter.com/1qGPGFck7q — Gili Cohen (@gilicohen10) October 9, 2025

Addressing the Israeli cabinet, Mr Witkoff praised Netanyahu for making 'difficult calls'. "He had the job of making tough choices - how tough to be with Hamas, when to be flexible, when not to be," he said. "And here we are today because Hamas had to. They had to, they were backed up. And you have got the bigger army. You were making inroads and that's what led to this deal." According to a senior US official, a multinational force of some 200 troops overseen by the US military will monitor the Gaza ceasefire. Made up of troops from Egypt, Qatar, Turkey and the UAE, the force's role will be to “oversee, observe [and] make sure there are no violations or incursions” of the ceasefire in Gaza, the official said. The announcement comes after a senior Hamas official, who was targeted in air strikes on Qatar earlier this month, had earlier declared an "end to the war" following the signing of the agreement. Khalil al Hayya insisted a "permanent ceasefire" had been agreed by Hamas. Mr Trump made the initial announcement in a post on social media on Wednesday evening, describing the agreement as "the first steps towards a strong, durable and everlasting peace" in the region.

Israelis celebrate ceasefire announcement in Tel Aviv. Picture: Getty

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer also hailed the deal a "great breakthrough". Israelis and Gazans had both been pictured celebrating the peace deal throughout Thursday, which was made official just after midnight on Friday. The agreement came despite Israeli finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich, voicing on Thursday that his Religious Zionism party would not vote in support of the peace deal. Highlighting that he had "mixed emotions" about the deal, he added that he had a "tremendous fear of the consequences of emptying the prisoners and releasing the next generation of terrorist leaders". The plan proposes an immediate end to fighting and the release of 48 hostages, only 20 of whom are thought to be alive, in exchange for hundreds of detained Gazans. Reports suggest the remaining hostages will be released "within 72 hours", with Donald Trump noting the handover could take place on "Monday or Tuesday". The American leader shared his 20-point peace plan for Gaza last week, under which a so-called "Board of Peace" overseen by figures including Sir Tony Blair would run the Palestinian territory. Announcing the deal, Mr Trump said: "I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan.

President Donald Trump spoke on the deal during a White House cabinet meeting. Picture: Alamy

"This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace. "All Parties will be treated fairly! "This is a GREAT Day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding Nations, and the United States of America, and we thank the mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, who worked with us to make this Historic and Unprecedented Event happen. "BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS!" Explosions continued to echo across Gaza on Thursday, up until the deal was signed. Despite withdrawing its military from the region, Israel is still in control of more than half of Gaza.

Displaced Palestinians gather on the coastal road near Wadi Gaza after the announcement that Israel and Hamas had agreed to the first phase of a peace plan to pause the fighting, as Israeli tanks block the road leading to Gaza City. Picture: Alamy

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have met several times - including at the White House, to discuss peace in recent months. Picture: Alamy