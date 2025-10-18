Israel has identified the body of the tenth Hamas hostage returned in the wake of the peace deal signed last week.

Donald Trump has warned Israel will resume its assault on Gaza, which has seen nearly 70,000 Palestinian people killed, if Hamas fails to return the bodies of all remaining hostages.

It comes after Israel said one of the bodies returned by Hamas did not belong to an Israeli but rather a dead Palestinian.

Eliyahu Margalit’s remains were identified early on Saturday as Israel sent bulldozers into Gaza to search for the bodies of the remaining hostages.

Margalit was abducted from a horse stable in Kibbutz Nir Oz when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7 2023.

He becomes the tenth dead hostage to be identified following the signing of Mr Trump’s peace deal signed last week.

Hamas has today accused Israel of violating their peace deal after 11 people were reportedly shot dead in Gaza yesterday.

The victims, including 7 children and three women, the group said.

The Israeli military has yet to comment on the deaths.

In a statement on Wednesday, Hamas claimed it is currently unable to return any more bodies to Israel.

Shortly after, Mr Trump issued a stark warning that fighting could begin again if Hamas fails to deliver every hostage soon.

"Israel will return to those streets as soon as I say the word," he told CNN.

"If they [Hamas] don't disarm, we will disarm them. And it will happen quickly and perhaps violently," Mr Trump also said during a White House meeting with Argentine President Javier Milei on Tuesday.

Tel Aviv officials said it would "not compromise" on hostage returns from Gaza, as they confirmed the closure of the Rafah border crossing for the entirety of Wednesday.

The closure meant Gaza has seen its flow of aid significantly reduced, with locals already expressing their concerns over food, water and electricity since the ceasefire began.