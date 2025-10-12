Queues of lorries have been seen carrying humanitarian aid supplies through the Rafah Border Crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt.

Families of the hostages on stage, Hostage Square during the demonstration. Picture: Sharon Eilon/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Israel has warned against “any sick displays by Hamas” as it prepares for the release of 20 living hostages in the early hours of Monday.

All 20 surviving hostages will be released to Israeli authorities on Monday morning at three separate locations along the Gaza Strip, the Hamas-run civil defence announced on Telegram. As per the terms of the ceasefire, they have until 12pm local time (10am BST) to release the hostages. Israeli spokesperson Shosh Bedrosian said on Sunday: "We are expecting all 20 of our living hostages to be released together at one time to the Red Cross and transported among six to eight vehicles without any sick displays by Hamas." She added that Israel "will be ready to receive them" if Hamas decides to release them early. Read more: Israel rejects Bridget Phillipson’s claim UK played ‘key role’ securing Gaza ceasefire Read more: Praise for Trump and hope for reconciliation at huge rally in Israel ahead of hostage release US Vice President JD Vance has said that the hostages would be released "any moment now". Nasser Hospital in Gaza is preparing to receive some of the almost 2,000 detainees that Israel will release as part of the deal. A new round of talks began earlier on Sunday as Hamas pushed for the release of high-profile prisoners, including Marwan Barghouti and Ahmad Saadat. From the beginning of negotiations, Israel has refused to release them; however, Hamas has said that if Israel releases two of them, it will release the hostages early. “Once the confirmation comes through that they have crossed into Israeli territory, those buses will start and they will begin their journey,” the Israeli spokesperson added.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu . Picture: Alamy

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said "the campaign has not ended" as he delivered a speech ahead of the release of the hostages. He said: "People didn't believe it was going to happen. "I will not remain quiet until I bring them home. "The campaign has not ended. There are many security challenges ahead of us. "Some of our enemies are trying to rehabilitate themselves in order to attack us again, but we are on it, as we say."

Trucks carrying aid to Gaza began passing through the Rafah Border Crossing. Picture: Getty

Images released on Sunday show queues of lorries carrying desperately-needed humanitarian aid supplies passing through the Rafah Border Crossing with Egypt and the Gaza Strip. A study suggests 54,000 children under the age of five have been left acutely malnourished by two years of conflict in the region. Today, the Prime Minister will travel to Sharm El-Sheikh for the gathering, which Cairo said would be co-chaired by the US leader and Egyptian president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, on Monday. The Prime Minister is expected to pay “particular tribute” to Donald Trump, who is also reportedly due to attend the gathering, and the diplomatic work of Egypt, Qatar and Turkey, Downing Street said. A “signing ceremony” for the Gaza peace plan will also take place at the event to mark a turning point for the Middle East after the two-year war, No 10 said.

Egyptian Red Crecent members monitor trucks carrying humanitarian aids as they enter the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip. Picture: Alamy

The 20-point plan brokered by the US President calls for Israel to maintain an open-ended military presence inside Gaza, along its border with Israel. An international force, comprised largely of troops from Arab and Muslim countries, would be responsible for security inside the enclave. The Israeli military has said it will continue to operate defensively from the roughly 50 per cent of Gaza it still controls after pulling back to agreed-upon lines. Under the terms of the agreement, the first phase of the plan is expected to see remaining hostages returned to their families and Palestinian prisoners released by Monday morning. Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper has said there are no plans to send British troops to be part of the multinational force that will monitor the truce.