Israel launched a fresh strike on Gaza on Wednesday after accusing Hamas of plotting an "imminent terror attack" - raising fears Donald Trump's peace plan for the territory risks being torn up.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said it performed the attack on so-called "terrorist infrastructure" in the Beit Lahia area of the northern Gaza Strip.

It claimed the site was being used to store weapons that were "intended to be used for the execution of an imminent terror attack against IDF soldiers".

"IDF soldiers in the southern command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat," a spokesperson said.

It comes after Israeli forces killed at least 90 people, including 24 children, in overnight air strikes on Gaza after Benjamin Netanyahu ordered "powerful" attacks on the territory.

Donald Trump said Mr Netanyahu launched the aerial assault because a soldier was “taken out" by Hamas militants, after the Israeli prime minister had earlier accused the group of breaching the terms on returning the bodies of deceased hostages.

