Israel accuses Hamas of plotting 'imminent terror attack' as it launches fresh round of strikes on Gaza
A weapons storage site "intended to be used for the execution of an imminent terror attack against IDF soldiers" was targeted, an Israeli military spokesperson said.
Israel launched a fresh strike on Gaza on Wednesday after accusing Hamas of plotting an "imminent terror attack" - raising fears Donald Trump's peace plan for the territory risks being torn up.
The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said it performed the attack on so-called "terrorist infrastructure" in the Beit Lahia area of the northern Gaza Strip.
It claimed the site was being used to store weapons that were "intended to be used for the execution of an imminent terror attack against IDF soldiers".
"IDF soldiers in the southern command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat," a spokesperson said.
It comes after Israeli forces killed at least 90 people, including 24 children, in overnight air strikes on Gaza after Benjamin Netanyahu ordered "powerful" attacks on the territory.
Donald Trump said Mr Netanyahu launched the aerial assault because a soldier was “taken out" by Hamas militants, after the Israeli prime minister had earlier accused the group of breaching the terms on returning the bodies of deceased hostages.
The US President stressed the attacks did not "jeopardise" the ceasefire deal he brokered last month, but warned that Hamas "has to behave", as Israel can "hit back" if their soldiers are targeted.
Explosions and tank fire were heard in Gaza City and Deir al Balah shortly after Israel announced plans to carry out the strikes.
The strikes were ordered by Mr Netanyahu because Hamas had handed over a coffin on Tuesday containing human remains that did not belong to one of the 13 deceased hostages still in Gaza.
They belonged to Ofir Tzarfati, an Israeli hostage whose body had earlier been recovered from the Gaza Strip in a military operation.
Mr Netanyahu's office said this was a "clear violation of the agreement by the Hamas terrorist organization".
It went on to say that Mr Netanyahu would be holding discussions to determine next steps.
A statement from his office said: "Following the security consultations, Prime Minister Netanyahu instructed the military echelon to carry out powerful strikes in the Gaza Strip immediately."