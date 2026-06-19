Israel and Hezbollah agree to immediate ceasefire after overnight strikes on Lebanon kill at least 18
Israel and Hezbollah have agreed to an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon after at least 18 people were killed in strikes overnight, according to a US official.
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Fighting between Israel and the Iran-backed group escalated overnight despite the US and Iran agreeing to a peace plan last weekend.
But a US official said on Friday the fighting would stop after both sides agreed to a pause following fatal Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon.
The ceasefire began at 4pm local time (2pm UK time), the offical said.
"Hezbollah and Israel have agreed to a ceasefire,” the US official said, adding that negotiators for the US and Qataris worked out the deal with help from Iran.
“We understand that after the exchange of fire earlier today, Israel and Hezbollah are now in a ceasefire,” they added.
However, neither Israel nor Hezbollah have commented on the reported ceasefire.
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It comes after today's peace talks between the US and Iran were postponed earlier as Israeli bombs continued to rain down on Lebanon, where Hezbollah is based.
Israel attacked areas in the south of the country overnight, claiming it killed "dozens of Hezbollah terrorists".
Women and children were among those killed, Lebanese officials said.
The country's health ministry has said at least 18 people in southern Lebanon were killed in the attacks.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed the attacks came in response to Hezbollah’s killing of four Israeli soldiers in a fatal strike.
Netanyahu has previously said that Israel would keep its forces in southern Lebanon and would retain the right to respond to Hezbollah attacks.
But Iran has said talks cannot continue unless attacks on Lebanon stop.
An Iranian foreign ministry spokesman condemned the strikes and said the US has direct responsibility for letting them continue, with Lebanon forming an crucial part of its peace deal with the US.
Speaking at the G7 summit in France on Tuesday, US president Donald Trump criticised Israel’s actions in Lebanon, saying its war against Hezbollah had gone on for too long and too many civilians had been killed.