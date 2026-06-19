Israel and Hezbollah have agreed to an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon after at least 18 people were killed in strikes overnight, according to a US official.

Fighting between Israel and the Iran-backed group escalated overnight despite the US and Iran agreeing to a peace plan last weekend.

But a US official said on Friday the fighting would stop after both sides agreed to a pause following fatal Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon.

The ceasefire began at 4pm local time (2pm UK time), the offical said.

"Hezbollah and Israel have agreed to a ceasefire,” the US official said, adding that negotiators for the US and Qataris worked out the deal with help from Iran.

“We understand that after the exchange of fire earlier today, Israel and Hezbollah are now in a ceasefire,” they added.

However, neither Israel nor Hezbollah have commented on the reported ceasefire.

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