Israel will begin talks to end war and free hostages, Netanyahu says
Benjamin Netanyahu has said he has ordered talks to end the war with Hamas and free the hostages still in Gaza.
The Israeli Prime Minister ordered talks to end the war, but stressed any conclusion must be on terms "acceptable" to his country.
In a separate development, the Foreign Office has summoned Israel's ambassador Tzipi Hotovely to the UK after plans were approved to effectively cut off the occupied West Bank from East Jerusalem.
On Thursday, the IDF began calling medical officials and international organisations in the northern Gaza Strip to encourage them to evacuate the area ahead of the expanded operation.
As of May, Israeli intelligence officials listed 8,900 named fighters from Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad as dead or “probably dead”, a joint investigation by the Guardian, the Israeli-Palestinian publication +972 Magazine and the Hebrew-language outlet Local Call revealed.
53,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli attacks, according to health authorities in Gaza.
Fighters named in the Israeli military intelligence database were just 17% of the total Palestinians killed, which indicates 83% of the dead were civilians.
It comes the day after the military announced the call-up of 60,000 reservists and the extension of 20,000 reservists currently serving to support the expanded operation.
Netanyahu is expected to give his final approval for the operation during a security cabinet meeting on Thursday night, according to an official.
Hamas agreed to a proposal drawn up by Qatari and Egyptian mediators for a 60-day ceasefire on Monday, which according to Qatar would see the release of half of the remaining hostages.
But responding for the first time, Netanyahu has not accepted the deal currently on the table.
In a video statement during a visit with the Gaza division's headquarters in Israel on Thursday night, Netanyahu said he had "instructed to immediately begin negotiations for the release of all our hostages".
"I have come to approve the IDF's (Israel Defense Forces) plans to take control of Gaza City and defeat Hamas," he said.
"These two matters - defeating Hamas and releasing all our hostages - go hand in hand," Netanyahu added, without providing details about what the next stage of talks would entail.
Israeli officials have this week been voicing opposition to a ceasefire deal that would only involve the partial release of hostages.