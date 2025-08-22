Benjamin Netanyahu has said he has ordered talks to end the war with Hamas and free the hostages still in Gaza.

The Israeli Prime Minister ordered talks to end the war, but stressed any conclusion must be on terms "acceptable" to his country.

In a separate development, the Foreign Office has summoned Israel's ambassador Tzipi Hotovely to the UK after plans were approved to effectively cut off the occupied West Bank from East Jerusalem.

On Thursday, the IDF began calling medical officials and international organisations in the northern Gaza Strip to encourage them to evacuate the area ahead of the expanded operation.

As of May, Israeli intelligence officials listed 8,900 named fighters from Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad as dead or “probably dead”, a joint investigation by the Guardian, the Israeli-Palestinian publication +972 Magazine and the Hebrew-language outlet Local Call revealed.

53,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli attacks, according to health authorities in Gaza.

Fighters named in the Israeli military intelligence database were just 17% of the total Palestinians killed, which indicates 83% of the dead were civilians.