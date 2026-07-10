President Donald Trump. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Israeli intelligence officials have warned the US over a fresh Iranian plot to assassinate Donald Trump.

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It comes as Trump said on Wednesday that Iran “want to take out the US leader—me”. “I’m on every list. I saw this morning, I’m on every single one of their lists. And so far, I guess I’ve been a little bit lucky, but that maybe doesn’t last very long,” he said on Air Force One. Sources told the Wall Street Journal the new plan was handed to the US by Israel. Chants of “We Will Kill Trump” were heard this week as mourners filled the streets of Iran for the funeral of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed at the start of the US-Iran conflict. The slain leader was buried on Thursday following six days of funeral events. Read more: 'If it happens again, it will get much worse': US strikes Iranian nuclear plant as Trump threatens more action Read more: Trump says Iran ‘wants to make a deal so badly’ as US launches ‘retribution’ strikes

Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was burried on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

Mourners carry the coffin of Iran's late supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as they take part in the funeral procession at the Imam Hussein Shrine in Karbala. Picture: Alamy

The Middle East war reignited this week after Trump declared the ceasefire “over”and pledged more strikes against Iran. The US says it hit 90 military targets across the region in a large wave of strikes while Iran says 14 people have been killed over the last two days. Iran says it targeted US sites in Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar, before launching more attacks in Kuwait, Jordan and Iraq, according to state media reports. Trump has vowed to "finish the job" in Iran and claims he doesn’t want a deal that the regime is desperate for, branding them "scum".

The ceasefire between the United States and Iran has broken down - with the pair again trading direct strikes across the Middle East. Picture: @CENTCOM