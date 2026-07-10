Israel uncovers fresh Iranian plot to assassinate Donald Trump as Middle East war restarts
Israeli intelligence officials have warned the US over a fresh Iranian plot to assassinate Donald Trump.
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It comes as Trump said on Wednesday that Iran “want to take out the US leader—me”.
“I’m on every list. I saw this morning, I’m on every single one of their lists. And so far, I guess I’ve been a little bit lucky, but that maybe doesn’t last very long,” he said on Air Force One.
Sources told the Wall Street Journal the new plan was handed to the US by Israel.
Chants of “We Will Kill Trump” were heard this week as mourners filled the streets of Iran for the funeral of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed at the start of the US-Iran conflict.
The slain leader was buried on Thursday following six days of funeral events.
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The Middle East war reignited this week after Trump declared the ceasefire “over”and pledged more strikes against Iran.
The US says it hit 90 military targets across the region in a large wave of strikes while Iran says 14 people have been killed over the last two days.
Iran says it targeted US sites in Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar, before launching more attacks in Kuwait, Jordan and Iraq, according to state media reports.
Trump has vowed to "finish the job" in Iran and claims he doesn’t want a deal that the regime is desperate for, branding them "scum".
The breakdown of the ceasefire came after Iran attacked three tankers in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, triggering a furious response from Trump.
Israel said it is ready to attack Iran for the “third time if necessary”.
On Thursday, the country’s defence minister Israel Katz said Israel is prepared to resume its military campaign against Iran “with even greater force”, if needed.
The latest exchange of fire threatens to again disrupt shipping transiting the Gulf channel and cause difficulties in securing a permanent end to the conflict, launched by the US and Israel on February 28.
The president also repeated his threat to destroy bridges, water treatment plants and power stations.
And he suggested the US could reimpose its blockade of Iranian ports, which had previously been lifted, having already pulled Tehran’s licence to sell oil.
But in a defiant post on X, Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said: “The era of bullying and extortion is over. It leads nowhere. We don’t fold.”