Israel claims is has killed the Iranian Navy chief responsible for closing down Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian Revolutionary Guard Navy chief Alireza Tangsiri is said to have been 'blown up' in a targeted strike, a figure who has overseen the blocking of the crucial trade route, according to Israel.

Speaking on Thursday, Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz says Tangsiri was "directly responsible for the terrorist act of bombing and blocking the Strait of Hormuz", and has been "blown up".

He claims the strike also took out a number of other "senior Navy command officials".

Iran is yet to officially confirm claims made by Israel that Tangsiri was fatally wounded in the targeted account.

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It comes as Trump told Iranian leaders "get serious soon, before it is too late" as tensions continue to rise amid negotiations with Iran, after the state rejected the latest US 'peace proposal'.