Izz al-Din al-Beik, the head of Hamas’s armed wing in the northern Gaza Strip, was killed in an Israeli strike on an apartment block in the ‌Nassr neighbourhood of Gaza City on Tuesday morning.

Izz Al Din Al Beik, was killed in an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Bell

A senior Hamas commander in Gaza has been killed in an Israeli air attack, Israeli and Palestinian officials said.

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Joint Statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz:



Overnight the IDF eliminated Izz al-Din Bik in Gaza, the commander of the northern strip brigade in the Hamas terrorist organization, who was involved in terrorist plots against our forces… — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) September 29, 2026

Al-Beik succeeded senior commander Ahmed al-Ghandour, leading the Qassam Brigades in northern Gaza. This comes as Israel has intensified strikes on Hamas in Gaza over recent weeks. The IDF says it has killed at least 20 members of Hamas this month, including a string of senior commanders and several people who it claimed participated in Hamas’ October 7th attack. Hamas has accused Israeli forces of contravening the US-supported “ceasefire” deal agreed by the two sides last October.

The funeral of Hamas commander Izz al-Din al-Beik after an Israeli strike killed him in Gaza City's Nasr neighborhood on Tuesday. Picture: Getty