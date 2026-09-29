Israel kills senior Hamas commander in Gaza, officials say
Izz al-Din al-Beik, the head of Hamas’s armed wing in the northern Gaza Strip, was killed in an Israeli strike on an apartment block in the Nassr neighbourhood of Gaza City on Tuesday morning.
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
A senior Hamas commander in Gaza has been killed in an Israeli air attack, Israeli and Palestinian officials said.
Listen to this article
Izz al-Din al-Beik, the head of Hamas’s armed wing in the northern Gaza Strip, was killed in an Israeli strike on an apartment block in the Nassr neighbourhood of Gaza City on Tuesday morning.
The killing was confirmed in a statement by Hamas.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz confirmed that the military had killed al-Beik in a joint statement on X.
Another person reportedly died from wounds sustained in the attack, according to Al-Shifa Hospital.
Read more: Israel's threat to close UK consulate in East Jerusalem is ‘damaging’, says Ed Miliband as he brands move ‘completely wrong'
Read more: Donald Trump claims Israel has 'agreed' to 60-day ceasefire in Gaza as he urges Hamas to accept deal
Joint Statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz:— Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) September 29, 2026
Overnight the IDF eliminated Izz al-Din Bik in Gaza, the commander of the northern strip brigade in the Hamas terrorist organization, who was involved in terrorist plots against our forces…
Al-Beik succeeded senior commander Ahmed al-Ghandour, leading the Qassam Brigades in northern Gaza.
This comes as Israel has intensified strikes on Hamas in Gaza over recent weeks.
The IDF says it has killed at least 20 members of Hamas this month, including a string of senior commanders and several people who it claimed participated in Hamas’ October 7th attack.
Hamas has accused Israeli forces of contravening the US-supported “ceasefire” deal agreed by the two sides last October.
The deal outlines the goal of eventually reconstructing the territory, but this has seen minimal progress as mediators have failed to agree on disarmament terms for Hamas, or troop withdrawal terms for Israel.
IDF attacks on Gaza have continued, and over 1,400 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the “ceasefire” came into place, according to the territory’s Ministry of Health.
The Israeli military claims that four of its soldiers have also been killed.
Palestinian authorities say over 74,000 people have been killed in Gaza since October 2023.