Israeli Defence Minister, Israel Katz, says Israel has launched a "preemptive" attack on Iran.

Explosions in Tehran as Israel says it launched preemptive strike. Picture: Getty

By Poppy Jacobs

Katz declared an "immediate state of emergency throughout the entire country" as explosions rung out over Iran's capital shortly after 6am UK time. Witnesses in Tehran have reported hearing explosions across the city, with Iran announcing counter-strikes moments later in retaliation. Within minutes, Donald Trump followed through with his escalating threats against Iran, with the United States announcing "major combat operations" in the region. "The State of Israel has launched a preemptive strike against Iran to remove threats to the State of Israel," he says. Israel's strike is understood to have been 'coordinated 'with the United States, according to Israeli sources - although it is currently unclear if it was a unilateral Israeli strike, or if the US also took part in the attack. The Israeli strike targeted ballistic missiles and missile launchers, which Israel has viewed as a serious threat.

Smoke rises over residential area after an explosion in Tehran. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, sirens sounded across Israel, as the IDF Home Front Command warns civilians to stay close to bomb shelters. The IDF says the “proactive alert” is intended to prepare the public for the possibility of missile fire toward our territory", but says there is no current need to enter bomb shelters. According to reports, Israel has closed its airspace to civilian flights following the attack. The Tasnim News Agency - which is linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps - has said Iran's airspace has also been closed. It comes just 24 hours after the UK withdrew all embassy staff from Iran, warning against travel to Israel as prospect of US attack grows.

A plume of smoke rises following a reported explosion in Tehran, understood to be from an Israeli strike. Picture: Getty