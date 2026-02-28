Israel and US launch 'co-ordinated' attack on Iran - as explosions ring out across Tehran
Israeli Defence Minister, Israel Katz, says Israel has launched a "preemptive" attack on Iran.
Katz declared an “immediate state of emergency throughout the entire country” as explosions rung out over Iran's capital shortly after 6am UK time.
Witnesses in Tehran have reported hearing explosions across the city, with Iran announcing counter-strikes moments later in retaliation.
Within minutes, Donald Trump followed through with his escalating threats against Iran, with the United States announcing "major combat operations" in the region.
“The State of Israel has launched a preemptive strike against Iran to remove threats to the State of Israel,” he says.
Israel’s strike is understood to have been 'coordinated 'with the United States, according to Israeli sources - although it is currently unclear if it was a unilateral Israeli strike, or if the US also took part in the attack.
The Israeli strike targeted ballistic missiles and missile launchers, which Israel has viewed as a serious threat.
Meanwhile, sirens sounded across Israel, as the IDF Home Front Command warns civilians to stay close to bomb shelters.
The IDF says the “proactive alert” is intended to prepare the public for the possibility of missile fire toward our territory", but says there is no current need to enter bomb shelters.
According to reports, Israel has closed its airspace to civilian flights following the attack.
The Tasnim News Agency - which is linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps - has said Iran's airspace has also been closed.
It comes just 24 hours after the UK withdrew all embassy staff from Iran, warning against travel to Israel as prospect of US attack grows.
Local news agencies are reporting that two more explosions likely occurred in the Northern Seyyed Khandan area of Tehran, with witnesses also understood to have reported explosions.
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is not in Tehran, an Iranian official has said, and has been transferred to a secure location.
Less than an hour after the attack took place, Israel Defence Forces confirmed it had identified missiles launched from Iran towards the State of Israel.
The Israeli Air Force confirmed it is operating to intercept and strike threats where necessary to remove the threat.
The IDF's full statement is as follows:"A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat.
"In the past few minutes, the Home Front Command has sent a precautionary directive directly to mobile phones in the relevant areas.
"The public is asked to act responsibly and follow the instructions - they save lives."
"The public is requested to continue acting in accordance with the Home Front Command’s guidelines."