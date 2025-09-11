Israel launches attacks in five neighbouring countries and territories in four days
The IDF has attacked Lebanon, Gaza, Qatar, Syria, and Yemen since Monday.
Israel has attacked five neighbouring countries and territories in the last four days as it ramps up operations across the Middle East while Gaza ceasefire talks stall.
Since Monday, the IDF has attacked Lebanon, Syria, Qatar, Yemen, and Gaza.
The widening range of their assaults comes as Gaza ceasefire talks were thrown into chaos after an Israeli airstrike hit Hamas's leadership in Doha.
Gaza
Israel is continuing an aerial assault on Gaza City, levelling high-rise buildings, destroying infrastructure, and forcing residents from their homes.
The IDF says it is targeting Hamas infrastructure housed in residential areas ahead of an anticipated ground offensive into Gaza City.
Attacks across Gaza have killed at least 150 people and injured more than 540 others since Monday.
On Monday, 67 people were killed and hospitals received 320 wounded, including 14 people killed while seeking aid, while six people – among them two children – died from famine-related causes. On Tuesday, another 83 people were killed and 223 were injured.
Since the beginning of the war in October 2023, 64,656 people have been killed according to the Hamas-led health agency.
Qatar
On Tuesday, Israel launched an airstrike on Hamas's leaders in Doha, the capital of Qatar, in what was their first operation in the country which has been acting as an intermediary in peace talks.
Hamas leaders were meeting to discuss a US-brokered ceasefire deal for the war in Gaza as Israel continues to attack the territory ahead of a reported new ground offensive.
Explosions were heard across Doha with thick smoke billowing above the Gulf state's skyline after the strike hit a compound in the West Bay Lagoon area - a sector known for hosting foreign emissaries.
The attack killed six people, including the son of senior Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya, the director of his office, three bodyguards, and a Qatari security officer.
Top Hamas leaders are said to have survived the attack.
Lebanon
On Monday, Israeli warplanes carried out strikes in the Bekaa and Hermel districts of eastern Lebanon on Monday afternoon, killing at least five people.
And on Tuesday, an Israeli drone strike was reported at the entrance of the village of Barja, about 30km (19 miles) south of Beirut, wounding a Hezbollah member.
The IDF says it had struck weapons depots and military facilities for Hezbollah - but did not provide proof. Hezbollah has not issued a response to the claims.
Despite a truce between Israel and Hezbollah, the IDF has continued assaults on Lebanese territory. The attacks have been concentrated in the southern part of the country near the border it shares with Israel.
Syria
On late Monday night, Israeli planes hit sites in Syria, hitting an air force base in Homs and a barracks near Latakia, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).
Syria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said the attacks as a “blatant violation” of its sovereignty. State media said the actions were “a series of aggressive escalations” by Israel.
Since the fall of former President Bashar al-Assad in December 2024, Israel has launched hundreds of strikes on military sites and infrastructure across Syria, according to the think-tank.
The SOHR reports that Israel has already carried out nearly 100 attacks this year, including 86 air raids and 11 ground assaults, destroying approximately 135 sites and killing 61 people.
Yemen
Israel launched an airstrike on Sanaa, Yemen’s capital, on Wednesday, targeting positions held by the Houthis.
The strike hit Sanaa's airport, the second such attack in a month.
On August 28, 2025, Israeli air strikes targeted a Houthi government meeting in the capital, killing Houthi Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi and several other senior officials.