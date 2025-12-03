The Israel Defence Force (IDF) said that it encountered "several terrorists" in eastern Rafah on Wednesday

Officials of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) stand next to a vehicle is parked next to rubble as Islamic Jihad and Hamas militants transport a white body bag believed to carry the remains of an Israeli hostage on December 3. Picture: AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Israel says it carried out an airstrike on a Hamas militant in southern Gaza today - in retaliation for an attack earlier that wounded five Israeli soldiers.

The Israel Defence Force (IDF) said that it encountered "several terrorists" in eastern Rafah on Wednesday who emerged "from an underground terrorist infrastructure". It says that this is a violation of the ceasefire agreement. Four IDF soldiers were injured and evacuated to hospital to receive treatment. Also on Wednesday, Hamas handed over the remains of a hostage as Israel announced it would start letting Palestinians leave Gaza through the Rafah border crossing. Read more: Netanyahu asks Israeli president to pardon him in corruption trial Read more: Israeli forces kill two Palestinian men in West Bank after they appear to surrender

Islamic Jihad and Hamas militants search for the remains of deceased hostages in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza Strip Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. Picture: AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi

The casket containing the remains was brought into Israel by IDF troops and was taken to National Institute for Forensic Medicine for identification. Only two hostages are believed to remain in Gaza and the first phase of the deal is supposed to end when both are returned. The deal calls for the long-closed Rafah crossing to be opened for medical evacuations and travel to and from the strip. The World Health Organisation says there are more than 16,500 sick and wounded people who need to leave Gaza for medical care. An Israeli official told The Associated Press that Rafah would be open only for Palestinians to exit Gaza, not enter. Egypt, which controls the other side, said the crossing would open only if movement goes both ways. Following the exchanges, the 20-point plan calls for creating an international stabilisation force, forming a technocratic Palestinian government and disarming Hamas. Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said forensic testing had revealed the partial remains returned by militants on Tuesday did not match either of the hostages still in Gaza.

This picture taken on November 1, 2023 shows a view of the gate to the Rafah border crossing with Egypt in the southern Gaza Strip. Picture: MOHAMMED ABED/AFP via Getty Images