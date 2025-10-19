Widespread destruction uncovered as Israeli Forces withdraw from Gaza. Picture: Getty

By LBC Staff

Israel has launched a series of strikes on Gaza after accusing Hamas of "multiple attacks" in a "bold violation" of their ceasefire agreement.

Before the Israeli strikes, Palestinian officials accused Israel of committing 47 violations of the ceasefire agreement since it came into force in early October, killing 38 people and wounding 143. "The attacks included an RPG shot at a military force, and a sniper fire against a military force," the Israeli official added. Hamas is yet to comment on the strikes. Read more: US says Hamas is planning 'imminent' attack on Gaza civilians as latest returned October 7 hostage identified

A displaced Palestinian girl holds a doll while playing outside her family's tent at a displacement camp near the port in Gaza City. Picture: Getty

Air raid sirens were heard in Rafah following what Israel called an "exchange of fire" between Hamas and Israeli troops. These alleged violations come less than a week after both sides signed a Donald Trump-brokered ceasefire deal, which he hailed as a "new era of peace" for the Middle East. In the early hours of Sunday morning, the US claimed Hamas was planning to violate its ceasefire agreement with an attack on Palestinian civilians in Gaza. Taking to X, the State Department said any attack "would constitute a direct and grave violation" of the agreement forged by Donald Trump to end the two-year war between Israel and Hamas.

Driving on the road from Gaza City to Khan Younis yesterday. pic.twitter.com/gDGGIm5VM1 — Tom Fletcher (@UNReliefChief) October 19, 2025