Israel and Lebanon agree to 10-day ceasefire - starting tonight, Trump claims
Donald Trump has claimed Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a 10-day ceasefire.
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In a post on Truth Social, the US President said it will begin at 5pm BST.
Israeli and Lebanese diplomats met in Washington on Tuesday - for the first such talks in decades.
Fighting flared up after the US-Israeli attacks on Iran began in February.
Donald Trump has claimed it's the tenth war he's solved.
The US President believes both sides want to see peace. The announcement has led to growing optimism about a potential end to the Iran war - with talks likely next week.
The announcement comes after Israeli air strikes destroyed a key bridge linking the south of Lebanon with the rest of the country.
In the post he said: "I just had excellent conversations with the Highly Respected President Joseph Aoun, of Lebanon, and Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of Israel.
"These two Leaders have agreed that in order to achieve PEACE between their Countries, they will formally begin a 10 Day CEASEFIRE at 5 P.M. EST.
"On Tuesday, the two Countries met for the first time in 34 years here in Washington, D.C., with our Great Secretary of State, Marco Rubio.
"I have directed Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Rubio, together with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Dan Razin' Caine, to work with Israel and Lebanon to achieve a Lasting PEACE.
"It has been my Honor to solve 9 Wars across the World, and this will be my 10th, so let's, GET IT DONE! President DONALD J. TRUMP"