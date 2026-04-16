Donald Trump has claimed Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a 10-day ceasefire.

In a post on Truth Social, the US President said it will begin at 5pm BST.

Israeli and Lebanese diplomats met in Washington on Tuesday - for the first such talks in decades.

Fighting flared up after the US-Israeli attacks on Iran began in February.

Donald Trump has claimed it's the tenth war he's solved.

The US President believes both sides want to see peace. The announcement has led to growing optimism about a potential end to the Iran war - with talks likely next week.

The announcement comes after Israeli air strikes destroyed a key bridge linking the south of Lebanon with the rest of the country.