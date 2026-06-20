An Israeli military official said Hezbollah fired more than 50 projectiles at Israeli forces in southern Lebanon overnight

Smoke rises from the site of a string of Israeli airstrikes that targeted the southern Lebanese city of Nabatieh on June 20, 2026. Picture: Abbas FAKIH / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Israeli strikes in Lebanon killed at least 16 people on Saturday, hours after a ceasefire with Hezbollah took effect, with Israel saying it was responding to projectiles fired by the Iran-backed group.

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Lebanon's state news agency NNA said Israeli warplanes and drones hit multiple locations in the south and the Bekaa Valley. An Israeli military official said Hezbollah fired more than 50 projectiles at Israeli forces in southern Lebanon overnight, prompting strikes on what the official said were "Hezbollah targets". Hezbollah has not claimed responsibility. A senior Hezbollah official told Reuters that the group would not allow Israel "freedom of movement" in what it called occupied Lebanese territory, adding that resistance remained legitimate while Israeli forces remained in Lebanon. Read more: Trump hails Strait of Hormuz 'win' as oil tankers 'pour' through waterway Read more: 'It's gone on for far too long': Trump slams Israel's attacks on Lebanon and says 'Syria could do a better job'

The violence highlights the fragility of a truce intended to halt months of escalating violence, and of an interim peace deal between the US and Iran that hinges in part on an end to the conflict in Lebanon. One of the deadliest Israeli strikes hit a three-storey residential building in the southern town of Barish in the Tyre district, killing a father, mother and their two children, a local village official said. The Lebanese army said an Israeli strike killed a soldier on the Kfarrumman-Nabatieh road and accused Israel of undermining efforts to restore stability. Israel's Arabic-language military spokesperson said calm could be achieved if Hezbollah halted what she described as hostile activity and violations of agreements, adding Israel's presence in a security zone aimed to remove threats and dismantle Hezbollah infrastructure, not harm civilians. The ceasefire was agreed on Friday after a sharp escalation in hostilities. A US official said it took effect at 4pm (1300 GMT) that day, while a senior Israeli official and two Hezbollah sources confirmed the agreement.

Vehicles line up in traffic at the entrance to Sidon, Lebanon, on June 19, 2026, as residents leave southern villages for the capital, Beirut, following Israeli military operations in the country's south. Picture: Fadel Itani/NurPhoto via Getty Images