The Israeli Defence Force said it struck militants operating a training compound in the Ain al-Hilweh camp

By Chay Quinn

An Israeli strike on Lebanon has killed 13 people and wounded four others at a refugee camp for Palestinians, the Lebanese Health Ministry says.

The Israeli Defence Force said it struck militants operating a training compound in the Ain al-Hilweh camp near the city of Sidon in southern Lebanon. The military said the compound has been used by terror group Hamas to carry out attacks upon Israel. Hamas has not commented on the strike.

The latest attacks come the day after the UN Security Council backed President Donald Trump's 20-point Gaza peace plan. The plan says that an International Stabilisation Force (ISF) will be established to oversee the territory, but the proposals have reportedly been dismissed by Hamas. At the UN, the resolution was backed by 13 countries including Britain, France and Somalia. Permanent members of the council Russia and China abstained on the motion.

