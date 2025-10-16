Britain must face up to the face that Jews and Israelis in the UK “would feel in some way unsafe” at a football match, Israeli government spokesman David Mencer told LBC.

Israel brand's decision to ban Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from Aston Villa match ‘extremely sad state of affairs’. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

The decision to block Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from attending their side's Europa League clash with Aston Villa due to safety concerns has been branded an "extremely sad state of affairs".

Aston Villa confirmed on Thursday that no away fans are to attend the European tie due to safety concerns. When asked about the ban Israeli government spokesman David Mencer told LBC it is an "extremely sad state of affairs" that Jews and Israelis in Britain “would feel in some way unsafe” at a football match. “That is a problem that Britain must face up to,” he told Tom Swarbrick. The instruction came from the Safety Advisory Group (SAG) after West Midlands Police warned of potential public safety risks including protests on the night of November 6, threatening the safety of local residents and supporters outside the ground.

A club statement read: “Aston Villa can confirm the club has been informed that no away fans may attend the UEFA Europa League match with Maccabi Tel Aviv on Thursday, November 6, following an instruction from the Safety Advisory Group. “The Safety Advisory Group are responsible for issuing safety certificates for every match at Villa Park, based on a number of physical and safety factors. Read more: Father of Manchester synagogue terrorist Jihad al-Shamie calls for unity one week on from attack Read more: Pro-Palestine activists ‘use protests as cover for antisemitism’, claims Kemi Badenoch

Maccabi Tel Aviv are set to play Aston Villa on November 6. Picture: Getty

“Following a meeting (on Thursday) afternoon, the SAG have formally written to the club and UEFA to advise no away fans will be permitted to attend Villa Park for this fixture. “West Midlands Police have advised the SAG that they have public safety concerns outside the stadium bowl and the ability to deal with any potential protests on the night. “The club are in continuous dialogue with Maccabi Tel Aviv and the local authorities throughout this ongoing process, with the safety of supporters attending the match and the safety of local residents at the forefront of any decision.” It comes in the wake of the anti-semitic terror attack on a Manchester synagogue in which two men died. The devastating attack sent shockwaves through the Jewish community, with growing concerns for its safety following the incident. Mr Mencer urged the government to stand up to extremism, arguing it is “nothing more, nothing less” than weakness when extremist voices are appeased. He said: “On the day after a synagogue is attacked in Manchester, maybe it's not a good idea to scream 'from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free' which is an anti-Semitic chant.” It comes after a slew of pro-Palestine protestors were arrested after clashes with the police in the wake of the Manchester attack.

Maccabi Tel Aviv fans have been blocked from attending their match against Aston Villa. Picture: Getty