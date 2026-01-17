Journalist Mehdi Hasan slammed the appointments as a "joke", pointing out there are no Palestinians or Arabs on the board

Most of the strip was destroyed by Israeli bombs and bulldozers during more than two years of war, which killed over 71,000 Palestinians. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Israel has objected to Donald Trump’s picks for the Gaza "board of peace", aimed at preventing future conflict in the territory.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Former prime minister Sir Tony Blair was listed by the White House alongside high-profile Trump administration officials as part of a “founding executive board” to lead long-term peace efforts in the Middle East. Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the Egyptian president, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Argentinian president Javier Milei have also been invited to join the organisation. Read more: Starmer slams Trump's Greenland tariff threat as 'completely wrong' Read More: Iran’s Supreme Leader admits thousands killed in protests, but blames bloodshed on Trump and Israel

Sir Tony's name was listed alongside high-profile Trump administration officials as part of a "founding executive board. Picture: Getty

The appointments upset Israel, which say they were "not coordinated" with Tel Aviv and were "contrary to its policy”. Israel did not specify who it objected to, but prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told the Israeli foreign minister to contact the US secretary of state, Marco Rubio. The board, which is part of Trump’s 20-point plan to end the war in Gaza, is meant to temporarily govern Gaza in place of Hamas. In a statement, the White House said the 20-point plan was a road map for "lasting peace, stability, reconstruction, and prosperity in the region". But ever since a ceasefire was agreed in October last year, 463 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in Gaza. Food and other forms of aid into the strip have also been restricted by Israel, with the majority of Gaza's population is living in tents. Other members of the board named were billionaire Marc Rowan, World Bank president Ajay Banga, and US deputy national security adviser Robert Gabriel. The White House statement also said that Nickolay Mladenov, a Bulgarian politician and former UN Middle East envoy, would be the board's representative on the ground in Gaza.

Mr Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner. Picture: Alamy

Journalist Mehdi Hasan slammed the appointments as a "joke", pointing out there are no Palestinians or Arabs on the board. Sir Roger Gale, Conservative MP for Herne Bay and Sandwich, was also critical of the appointment. He told David Harper on LBC News: "I can't say I'm hugely enamoured of the idea." "There's no doubt whatsoever that Tony Blair, as a former Prime Minister and his work since being Prime Minister, has a very considerable amount of expertise in matters relating to the Middle East," he continued. "And one can't gainsay that. But by the same token, he also carries a very great deal of baggage, most particularly stemming from the Iraq War. "And I think anybody involved in this so-called peace process, and I say so-called because I have some reservations about most of what Mr. Trump is doing, has to be like Caesar's Wife... to be seen to be whiter than white." But Gershon Baskin, a former Israeli hostage negotiator, told David Harper on LBC News that Sir Tony will bring much needed expertise to the reconstruction committee. He called Sir Tony "one of the most experienced, knowledgeable people in the world today with regard to the Israeli Palestinian conflict".

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed the Israeli foreign minister to contact US Secretary of State Marco Rubio about the board appointments. Picture: Getty