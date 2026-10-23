Two gunmen, who the Israeli army claims were behind the thwarted attack, died after the plan was foiled, it's been claimed

Israeli soldiers and emergency personnel gather near ambulances following a shooting attack carried out by Palestinian gunmen at a junction near Hebron in the occupied West Bank. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Israel has ordered its army to prepare for the total closure of the West Bank following what it claims was an attack by two individuals.

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his forces to prepare for the complete shutdown of the Palestinian territory on Friday. Security forces were ordered to cordon off Hebron and be ready to fully shut the entire Palestinian territory. Orders to shut the territory followed what Israel's army claimed was a thwarted "terror attack" involving two alleged gunmen. Emergency responders at the scene reported five people injured, some critically, with those requiring medical attention being evacuated to hospitals in Israel. Read more: Israel eliminates Hamas October 7 terrorist who abducted and killed Shani Louk Read more: Israel kills senior Hamas commander in Gaza, officials say

Israeli soldiers gather at the scene of a shooting attack carried out by Palestinian gunmen at a junction near Hebron in the occupied West Bank on Friday. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

The military has now set up roadblocks and closures in Palestinian towns in the area, according to reports. In unverified videos of the incident circulating on social media, gunshots can be heard ringing out. In a statement, Mr Netanyahu said: "I have just concluded a security assessment with the minister of defence, the IDF chief of staff, the director of the Shin Bet, the national security advisor, and the commander of the IDF Central Command. "It appears that Hamas terrorists were planning a major attack aimed at murdering innocent civilians, as evidenced by the large quantities of weapons and ammunition discovered."

Israeli soldiers and emergency personnel gather near ambulances following a shooting attack near Yehuda Junction, near Hebron, in the occupied West Bank. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy