A flight bound for Israel from Dubai diverted to Saudi Arabia in what was thought to be a hijacking - but turned out to be a brawl between the pilots.

An Israeli official said that the pilots had transmitted the emergency signals after getting into a physical altercation with each other while flying the plane with 150 passengers onboard.

Yasmin Abu Kasis, whose daughter Miriam was on the flight, said that her daughter had told her that she had heard screaming and that a man took a knife, put the pilot on the floor, and that there was blood everywhere.

The violent fight was between the Russian-born chief pilot and the Ukrainian co-pilot, during which one of them was stabbed.

One of the crew members rushed to hit the hijack button and fighter jets were deployed by the IDF.

Passengers jumped in to stop the fight as the plane careened out of control and dropped 14,000 feet in little over a minute.

After the struggle subsided, other crew members were able to land the plane in Saudi Arabia.

The origin of the fight is not yet know. The possibility that there may have been an attempt to carry out a hijacking, causing the altercation, has not been ruled out at this stage.

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