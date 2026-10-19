Masked Israeli settlers were filmed on Friday assaulting Washington Post photojournalist Heidi Levine.

American photojournalist Heidi Levine was attacked and injured by Israeli settlers. Picture: Independent Photo Agency Srl/Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Ten suspects have been arrested as part of an investigation into violent incidents in the occupied West Bank over the weekend, including separate attacks on a Washington Post photojournalist and European diplomats.

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The arrests were made after calls from the United States, Israel's closest ally, to crack down on settler violence and for the perpetrators of the attack on the photojournalist to be jailed. France, Belgium and Poland, whose diplomats were attacked, have also called on Israel to take action. Police said the suspects were arrested in a pre-dawn operation on suspicion of involvement in acts of violence, violating a closed military zone order and illegal construction. The suspects, who have not been identified, were taken into custody for questioning. Israel's Army Radio reported that the suspects were Israeli citizens. Read more: Trump endorses Netanyahu ahead of Israeli election - dubbing him 'great warrior prime minister' Read more: Israeli settlers attack European diplomats and French mayor in West Bank, Belgium says

משטרת מחוז ש"י עצרה לפנות בוקר 10 חשודים, פורעים יהודים, שהיו מעורבים באירועי אלימות בסוף השבוע בשטחים- תקיפת צלמת ה"וושינגטון פוסט" היידי לוין בכפר אבו פלאח ודיפלומטים זרים שהגיעו לבקר בכפר א-טייבה.



השוטרים פעלו בכמה מאחזים בבנימין, בליווי כוחות צה"ל, מג"ב ושב"כ, ולפי הודעת… pic.twitter.com/Yr2eDpSZOg — איתי בלומנטל 🇮🇱 Itay Blumental (@ItayBlumental) October 19, 2026

A video released by the police of the pre-dawn operation appeared to show two slingshots, which are used to hurl stones, being found at one property. Police, military forces and the Shin Bet domestic security service took part in the operation. Referring to the West Bank by its biblical name "Judea and Samaria", Israeli police commissioner Daniel Levy said the law applies to everyone, "regardless of identity or affiliation". "The Israel Police is committed to professional, equal, and impartial law enforcement, based on evidence and in accordance with the law," he said in a statement announcing the arrests. Masked Israeli settlers were filmed on Friday assaulting Washington Post photojournalist Heidi Levine, a US citizen, who was covering a Palestinian olive harvest in the West Bank. Levine was hospitalised after sustaining injuries in the attack and underwent surgery on a finger.

Israeli settlers attacked American photojournalist Heidi Levine. Picture: Anadolu/Getty