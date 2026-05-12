Israeli lawmakers have said that it would help to heal national trauma

A person views a collage as relatives and supporters of Israeli hostages, taken by Palestinian militants during the October 7 Hamas attack. Picture: JOHN WESSELS/AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Israel will establish a military tribunal to try hundreds of Palestinian militants who took part in the October 7 attack on the country.

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Israel's parliament passed a law late on Monday to allow a tribunal to be set up, in a step that lawmakers said would help heal national trauma. At least 1,200 people were killed in the surprise attack in 2023, led by elite "Nukhba" force fighters from the Palestinian militant group Hamas. The militants burst through the Gaza border and rampaged through southern Israeli villages, army bases, roads and a music festival. Besides the killings, the fighters also took 251 hostages back to Gaza. Israel responded by launching an assault on the enclave that killed more than 72,000 Palestinians and left much of Gaza in ruins. Israel has been holding an estimated 200-300 fighters - the precise number is classified - captured in Israel during the attack, who have not yet been charged. Read more: Iran ceasefire on 'life support' insists Trump as US President hits out at Tehran’s 'stupid' proposals Read more: All passengers disembarked from rat-virus stricken ship following evacuation mission

Palestinians take control of an Israeli Merkava battle tank after crossing the border fence with Israel from Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023. Picture: SAID KHATIB/AFP via Getty Images

The special military court established by the law, to be presided over by a three-judge panel in Jerusalem, could also try others captured later in Gaza and suspected of participating in the attack, or of having held or abused Israeli hostages. The new law was backed by a wide majority 93 of the Knesset's 120 lawmakers, in a rare show of Israeli political unity. Lawmakers from both the governing coalition and the opposition authored the bill, meant to ensure all assailants are brought to justice under existing Israeli criminal statutes for what it describes as crimes against the Jewish people, crimes against humanity and war crimes. Proceedings will be public, with major hearings broadcast live. While defendants will attend only key hearings in person and all others by video, surviving victims will be allowed in-person access, according to the new law. Ya'ara Mordecai, an international law expert at Yale Law School, said the new law raised some concerns about due process, given the military court setting, as well as a risk of atrocity proceedings turning into politicised or symbolic "show trials".

A Palestinian youth stands on a street strewn with rubble following an explosion in the Saftawi neighbourhood, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip on August 25, 2025. Picture: BASHAR TALEB / AFP via Getty Images