Noam Bettan representing Israel with the song "Michelle". Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Israel has qualified for this weekend's Eurovision Song Contest final despite controversy surrounding the country’s participation.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The nation's representative, Noam Bettan, 28, will perform the song "Michelle" during Saturday evening's competition. The singer and songwriter thanked the crowd at the Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna, Austria, but was given a mixed reception during his act. Some of the audience shouted and booed during the song. Read more: Bonnie Tyler 'serious but stable' following emergency surgery as health update released Read more: Russia claims to have 'successfully tested' hypersonic Satan-2 'doomsday' missile

Noam Bettan from Israel performs the song "Michelle". Picture: Alamy

Portugal, Georgia, Montenegro, Estonia and San Marino were the countries eliminated from the contest following a popular vote, with the latter seeing veteran British pop star Boy George join its entrant Senhit to perform the song Superstar, which he co-wrote. The result means Moldova, Sweden, Croatia, Greece, Finland, Belgium, Lithuania, Poland, and Serbia all qualified alongside Israel. Bettan performed inside a shiny diamond, wearing a black outfit, surrounded by female dancers in black and white bodysuits. A number of protests reportedly took place in the Austrian capital this week over Israel’s inclusion in the contest amid its actions in Gaza, with Ireland, Iceland, the Netherlands, Spain and Slovenia all boycotting the event in protest. Russia was banned from Eurovision after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, but Israel has continued to compete despite disputes.