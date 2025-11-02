Remains of three more Gaza hostages handed over by Hamas
Israel authorities said the remains were received by the Red Cross on Sunday
Israel has said the remains of three more hostages have been handed over by Hamas from Gaza.
The coffins were transported by the Red Cross after the bodies were found in a tunnel in southern Gaza, according to Israeli Defence Forces.
Tests to verify their identity will be then be carried out at the forensic institute in Tel Aviv.
It comes after Israel alleged the bodies of three other hostages did not belong to any of the remaining captives returned last week.
A new wave of airstrikes was launched after prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Hamas of releasing remains of hostages who had already been recovered.
US Vice President JD Vance insisted the ceasefire in the Middle East was holding up.
Hamas has returned 17 deceased hostages since the ceasefire began on Oct. 10, but the bodies of 11 hostages are believed to still be in Gaza.
Israeli officials have pushed Hamas on the speed of the releases, but the group has blamed widespread devastation and the Israeli military presence for complicating the process.
Health authorities say 236 people have been killed in strikes since the ceasefire began.
A Palestinian man was also killed by an airstrike near a vegetable market in Gaza City's Shejaia suburb on Sunday, according to Gaza's health ministry and the Al-Ahli Hospital.