Israel authorities said the remains were received by the Red Cross on Sunday

By Alex Storey

The Red Cross recieved the remains on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

Israel has said the remains of three more hostages have been handed over by Hamas from Gaza.

The coffins were transported by the Red Cross after the bodies were found in a tunnel in southern Gaza, according to Israeli Defence Forces. Tests to verify their identity will be then be carried out at the forensic institute in Tel Aviv. It comes after Israel alleged the bodies of three other hostages did not belong to any of the remaining captives returned last week.

The remains were said to be found Sunday in a tunnel in southern Gaza. Picture: Getty