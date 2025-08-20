The Israeli military has confirmed plans to call up 60,000 reservists ahead of its upcoming offensive to take full control of Gaza City.

Israel’s plan to expand its military offensive, which has already killed at least 60,000 people, to Gaza City has been widely condemned by its allies.

The plan, approved on Tuesday by Defence Minister Israel Katz, has already seen troops deployed to the Zeitoun and Jabalia areas.

The reservists will report for duty in September and take part in Israel’s plan to invade the remaining parts of the Gaza Strip, displacing hundreds of thousands of people.

The UN warned the displacement of more Palestinians would have "horrific humanitarian impacts" for a population on the verge of mass hunger and famine.

Earlier this month, the Israeli Prime Minister's office released a five-step plan detailing how it intends to end the fighting in Gaza by taking full control of the region.

"The IDF will prepare to take control of Gaza City while providing humanitarian aid to the civilian population outside the combat zones," the statement read, going on to detail Israel's "principles for ending the war."

"An absolute majority of Cabinet ministers believed that the alternative plan presented to the Cabinet would not achieve the defeat of Hamas or the return of the abductees," the statement continued.

It comes as Hamas reportedly agreed to the latest proposal for a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal with Israel.

Egyptian and Qatari mediators had been holding talks with the militant group in their latest effort to broker a ceasefire with Israel in the Gaza Strip.

The source said a comprehensive two-stage plan has been offered, based on the framework advanced by US envoy Steve Witkoff.

As part of a 60-day temporary truce, Hamas would free around half of the 50 remaining Israeli hostages - 20 of whom are believed to be alive - in two stages.

Whilst this was taking place, negotiations would continue on a permanent ceasefire and an Israeli troop withdrawal.