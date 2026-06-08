Iranian state television said explosions had been heard in Isfahan, Tabriz and Tehran

Missiles launched from Iran toward Israel are seen in the sky over the West Bank city of Hebron on June 7, 2026. Picture: Wisam Hashlamoun/Anadolu via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Israel launched airstrikes against Iran early on Monday, despite earlier calls for restraint from US President Donald Trump and Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper.

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The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said it had struck military targets “belonging to the Iranian terror regime” after Iran had earlier launched missiles against Israel for the first time since a fragile ceasefire came into effect in April. The IDF said the attacks had targeted western and central Iran. Iranian state television said explosions had been heard in Isfahan, Tabriz and Tehran. Iran closed the airspace surrounding Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport. After the initial Iranian attack, Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper posted on X: “The resumption of conflict between Iran and Israel is in no one’s interest. Both sides must show restraint and de-escalate immediately. “Negotiations must continue towards the lasting settlement that we all need, for peace and stability in the region, and for the full restoration of global trade.” Read more: US attacks Iranian radar sites after Tehran launches drones in latest Gulf escalation Read more: Trump weighs up plans to 'buy Chagos Islands' which could see US bypass UK to access to Diego Garcia base

Syrian Civil Defense teams conduct investigations at the scene after debris from some of the ballistic missiles launched during the mutual attacks between Israel and Iran fell in the Tafas district of Daraa province in southern Syria, on June 07. Picture: Enver Asfur/Anadolu via Getty Images

The White House has not commented on the Israeli strikes but Mr Trump earlier told Fox News Channel he wanted the Iranians to stop firing missiles and return to the negotiating table. He also said he was “not happy” about Israel’s strikes on Lebanon on Sunday. A senior US official told the Associated Press that Mr Trump had spoken to Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and called on him not to carry out any immediate response to the Iranian attacks. Tehran had earlier warned of retaliation to the Israeli strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs, which Israel said were retaliation for the Iranian-backed Hezbollah firing at northern Israel earlier in the day. Sirens were heard around Israel with explosions in the north of the country.

Citizens, carrying Iranian and Hezbollah flags, gather at Enghelab Square to hold a demonstration in support of the government following Iran's missile attack on Israel, on June 08, 2026. Picture: Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu via Getty Images