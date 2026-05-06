Israel's military has launched strikes in Beirut, targeting a senior Hezbollah commander, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said.

The strike was the first ​to hit Beirut's suburbs ​since the April 16 ceasefire, although ‌hostilities ⁠in the south of Lebanon have not halted.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote on X: "I instructed, together with Defense Minister Israel Katz, to strike now in Beirut the commander of the Radwan Force in the terrorist organization Hezbollah in order to neutralize him.

"Radwan terrorists are responsible for firing at Israeli settlements and harming IDF soldiers.

"No terrorist has immunity - Israel's long arm will reach every enemy and murderer.

"We promised to bring security to the residents of the north - this is how it's done and this is how it will be done!"

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