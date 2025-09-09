Israel launches strikes on Hamas leadership in Qatar
Israel has carried out a series of attacks on the Qatari capital Doha in a bid to take out exiled senior Hamas leaders.
Listen to this article
The military said it "conducted a precise strike targeting the senior leadership of the Hamas terrorist organisation" in the Qatari capital alongside the Israeli Security Agency (ISA).
"Prior to the strike, measures were taken in order to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and additional intelligence," it added.
A full statment reads: "The IDF and ISA conducted a precise strike targeting the senior leadership of the Hamas terrorist organisation.
"For years, these members of the Hamas leadership have led the terrorist organisation's operations, are directly responsible for the brutal October 7th massacre, and have been orchestrating and managing the war against the state of Israel.
"Prior to the strike, measures were taken in order to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and additional intelligence.
"The IDF and ISA will continue to operate with determination in order to defeat the Hamas terrorist organisation responsible for the October 7th massacre."
Read more: Trump issues 'last warning' to Hamas over hostage deal
Read more: Gaza ceasefire talks underway in Qatar as Netanyahu readies to meet Trump in Washington
Smoke was seen billowing over the city after loud explosions were heard in Doha
Qatar has condemned the attack, blasting it as a violation of international law.
It branded the strike as "cowardly" and added that it has now launched an investigation at the "highest level".
"The State of Qatar strongly condemns this attack, and affirms that it will not tolerate this reckless Israeli behaviour and the continuous tampering with the security of the region and any action aimed at its security and sovereignty," the statement concludes.
Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said the strikes should serve as a “serious warning for the region and the international community," labelling the attack a “blatant violation of international law” and an “infringement upon the national sovereignty of Qatar and the Palestinian negotiators”.
The US embassy in Qatar has orderd a "shelter-in-place order" for their facilities, telling US citizens to stay where they are.
They have been urged to monitor its social media feed for updates following reports of the attack.
It comes hours after Qatari officials hit out at alleged Israeli strikes in Syria.
Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Monday that "forces are operating in all combat zones day and night for the security of Israel".
Hamas's exiled leadership has been stationed in Qatar, with Doha acting as a mediator between the terror group and Israel amid Gaza ceasefire negotiations.