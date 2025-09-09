Israel has carried out a series of attacks on the Qatari capital Doha in a bid to take out exiled senior Hamas leaders.

The military said it "conducted a precise strike targeting the senior leadership of the Hamas terrorist organisation" in the Qatari capital alongside the Israeli Security Agency (ISA).

"Prior to the strike, measures were taken in order to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and additional intelligence," it added.

"The IDF and ISA conducted a precise strike targeting the senior leadership of the Hamas terrorist organisation.

"For years, these members of the Hamas leadership have led the terrorist organisation's operations, are directly responsible for the brutal October 7th massacre, and have been orchestrating and managing the war against the state of Israel.

"The IDF and ISA will continue to operate with determination in order to defeat the Hamas terrorist organisation responsible for the October 7th massacre."

