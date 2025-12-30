Israel has said it will suspend more than two dozen humanitarian organisations, including Doctors Without Borders, for failing to meet its new rules to vet international organisations working in Gaza.

The ministry of diaspora affairs said the organisations that would be banned on January 1 did not meet new requirements for sharing staff, funding and operations information.

It accused Doctors Without Borders, one of the largest health organisations operating in Gaza, of failing to clarify the roles of some staff that Israel accused of co-operation with Hamas and other militant groups.

International organisations have said Israel's rules are arbitrary and could endanger staff.

The ministry said around 25 organisations, or 15%, of the NGOs working in Gaza did not have their permits renewed.

