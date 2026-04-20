'Israel never talked me into the war,' insists Trump as US team heads for talks in Islamabad
US President slammed claims Israeli Prime Minister talked him into starting the war as 'FAKE NEWS'
Donald Trump has denied being talked into waging war on Iran by Israel amid reports he was convinced to do so by Benjamin Netanyahu.
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The US President batted away suggestions he is under the Israeli Prime Minister’s control - claiming he has always been committed to ensuring Iran never develops a nuclear weapon.
Taking to Truth Social on Monday, Trump wrote: “Israel never talked me into the war with Iran.”
He added: “The results of Oct. 7th, added to my lifelong opinion that IRAN CAN NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON, did,” as he hit out at “FAKE NEWS Pundits” suggesting otherwise.
It comes as US negotiators head to Islamabad, Pakistan, for a second round of talks as the two-week ceasefire nears its expiry date on Wednesday.
Israel and the US first attacked Iran in a joint operation sparking the start of the war on February 28.
Announcing the strikes, Trump insisted weapons were being developed that could threaten European nations.
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He insisted that Iran could target “our very good friends and allies in Europe” - as explosions were heard in Bahrain, Qatar, Abu Dhabi and Israel.
Trump later confirmed on Truth Social that Khamenei was dead after Reuters reported earlier this evening that his body had been found.
He wrote: "Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead.”
But critics say Iran did not pose an imminent threat to the US at the time of attacks - suggesting he was pulled into the war for another reason.
Kamala Harris, Trump’s Democratic opponent in the 2024 campaign, said last week: “He entered a war – got pulled into it by Bibi Netanyahu. Let’s be clear about that – entered a war that the American people do not want.”
California Democrat Ro Khanna said on Monday: “All Trump did is listen to Netanyahu — that’s his entire foreign policy. I resent the fact that Israel is going to tell the U.S. what to do. The American president should call the shots in this country,”
It comes after a New York Times report earlier this month claimed Netanyahu gave Trump and his team a detailed presentation in February after months of persuading him to join Israel in striking Iran.
The intervention in February followed previous attacks by the US on Iran's nuclear infrastructure, which Trump had claimed “obliterated” its nuclear programme.
The US and Iran have since agreed a two-week pause in fighting while Israel and Lebanon have also entered into a tentative ceasefire lasting 10 days.
However, Israel was accused of “a number of violations” within hours of the deal coming into effect - with Trump telling armed Lebanese group Hezbollah to "act nicely".
Mr Trump said a US negotiating team would be in Islamabad from Monday evening but if Tehran did not agree a deal his military would “knock out every single power plant and every single bridge in Iran”, warning there would be “no more Mr Nice Guy”.
Reports on Iranian state media suggested Tehran would not take part in talks.
This comes as the US said it had seized an Iranian-flagged cargo ship that it claimed was attempting to get around the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.
The waterway, through which a fifth of the world’s oil normally flows, has been closed by Iran as a response to America and Israel’s strikes.Trump, in a post on social media, said the ship was warned by a US Navy guided missile destroyer in the Gulf of Oman to stop but it did not.
Iranian officials had earlier said that they remain open to negotiation but insisted ships will not pass through the Strait of Hormuz while the US blockade remains in place.
Trump, announcing Monday’s talks, accused Iran of violating a ceasefire by targeting ships near the strait and threatened to destroy Iranian civilian infrastructure if Tehran rejects a US deal.
On Monday, Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper has said that any talks between the US and Iran must result in a toll-free passage for vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.