US President slammed claims Israeli Prime Minister talked him into starting the war as 'FAKE NEWS'

Donald Trump has denied being talked into the Iran war by Benjamin Netanyahu. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Donald Trump has denied being talked into waging war on Iran by Israel amid reports he was convinced to do so by Benjamin Netanyahu.

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The US President batted away suggestions he is under the Israeli Prime Minister’s control - claiming he has always been committed to ensuring Iran never develops a nuclear weapon. Taking to Truth Social on Monday, Trump wrote: “Israel never talked me into the war with Iran.” He added: “The results of Oct. 7th, added to my lifelong opinion that IRAN CAN NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON, did,” as he hit out at “FAKE NEWS Pundits” suggesting otherwise. It comes as US negotiators head to Islamabad, Pakistan, for a second round of talks as the two-week ceasefire nears its expiry date on Wednesday. Israel and the US first attacked Iran in a joint operation sparking the start of the war on February 28. Announcing the strikes, Trump insisted weapons were being developed that could threaten European nations. Read more: Trump 'kept out of war room' for 'screaming at aides for hours' after US pilots missing in Iran Read more: Moment Marines storm Iranian cargo ship after US opened fire on it - as Tehran sends swarm of drones in retaliation

He insisted that Iran could target “our very good friends and allies in Europe” - as explosions were heard in Bahrain, Qatar, Abu Dhabi and Israel. Trump later confirmed on Truth Social that Khamenei was dead after Reuters reported earlier this evening that his body had been found. He wrote: "Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead.” But critics say Iran did not pose an imminent threat to the US at the time of attacks - suggesting he was pulled into the war for another reason. Kamala Harris, Trump’s Democratic opponent in the 2024 campaign, said last week: “He entered a war – got pulled into it by Bibi Netanyahu. Let’s be clear about that – entered a war that the American people do not want.” California Democrat Ro Khanna said on Monday: “All Trump did is listen to Netanyahu — that’s his entire foreign policy. I resent the fact that Israel is going to tell the U.S. what to do. The American president should call the shots in this country,”

Damage to sites targeted by US-Israeli strikes, in Tehran, Iran. Picture: Getty