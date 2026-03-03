Israeli operatives infiltrated Tehran’s traffic camera network and used it to monitor the movements of its country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for years before his assassination, according to a new report.

Israel gained access to nearly all of the country's traffic surveillance system to track the movements of key figures, sources told the Financial Times.

The footage was then sent back to Tel Aviv, giving Israel’s intelligence agency, Mossad, detailed insight into the routines of Khamenei’s bodyguards — including their home addresses, daily schedules and the officials they were assigned to protect.

According to the report, the surveillance footage also revealed when the ayatollah was likely to be at his residence, where members of his security team parked their vehicles and how they rotated shifts.

The intelligence was also used to disrupt mobile phone service around his compound on Pasteur Street in central Tehran, hampering the ability of his protection to respond during an ambush.

One Israeli intelligence official told the Financial Times: “[W]e knew Tehran like we know Jerusalem.

"And when you know [a place] as well as you know the street you grew up on, you notice a single thing that’s out of place."

