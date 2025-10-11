Thousands of Palestinians were seen making their way to the north of Gaza, as Israeli forces said they had pulled back to a positions within the territory agreed upon in the deal

By Frankie Elliott

Israel says it has partially withdrawn troops from parts of Gaza after the ceasefire agreement came into effect on Friday morning

It comes after both Israel and Hamas approved the first phase of the US president's ceasefire and hostage return deal on Thursday. The next phases are still being negotiated, but Hamas has until 12pm local time on Monday to release all Israeli hostages - including 20 who are believed to be alive. Israel is also expected to release 250 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences in its jails. According to Israeli army radio, 100 of these prisoners will be released into the West Bank and five to East Jerusalem, with the rest expected to be deported. A further 1,700 Palestinians from Gaza who have been detained are also expected to be released. Aid lorries will be allowed unrestricted access into the Strip under the terms of the deal to provide food and supplies to Palestinians - many of whom have been repeatedly displaced during the two-year war. Details of the rollout remain unclear, but around 600 aid lorries are expected to enter Gaza daily. It has not been confirmed whether any additional aid has reached people since the ceasefire began.

A famine was declared in Gaza by UN-backed experts back in August, who said more than 500,000 people were facing "catastrophic" conditions characterised by "starvation, destitution and death". According to a senior US official, a multinational force of some 200 troops overseen by the US military will be deployed to Israel to help monitor the Gaza ceasefire. Made up of troops from Egypt, Qatar, Turkey and the UAE, the force's role will be to “oversee, observe [and] make sure there are no violations or incursions” of the ceasefire in Gaza, the official said. Troops had reportedly been pulled back from the north-western outskirts of Gaza City towards the east, also retreating to the Khan Younis area in the south. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said its troops "began positioning themselves along the updated deployment lines" from 12:00 local time. "IDF troops in the Southern Command are deployed in the area and will continue to remove any immediate threat," the IDF said in a statement on social media. US special envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed IDF troops had withdrawn to what he referred to as the "yellow line". The line, first seen on a map released by the White House last week, marks where troops will withdraw to during the first phase, where it will control 53 per cent of Gaza.

