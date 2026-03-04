Israel has vowed to wipe out the new supreme leader of Iran and the successor of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Israeli defence minister Israel Katz said the new leader will be a ‘certain target for assassination’.

Ali Khamenei's son Mojtaba has been named as Iran's new Supreme Leader, Iranian media announced last night.

Iran International reported that Mojtaba, who has links to the regime's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was chosen by the Assembly of Experts to succeed his father on Tuesday.

Mojtaba, 56, is the second-eldest son of the slain leader.

Israel Katz said: “Any leader selected by the Iranian terror regime to continue leading the plan for Israel's destruction, threatening the United States, the free world and countries in the region, and suppressing the Iranian people, will be a certain target for assassination, no matter his name or where he hides.”

Mojtaba, 56, Ali Khamenei's second oldest son, has strong links to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and was chosen by Iran's Assembly of Experts 'under pressure from the Revolutionary Guards', according to Iranian opposition outlet Iran International.

Mojtaba is not a high-ranking cleric, has never held office and does not have an official role in the regime.

Read More: Mossad 'hacked every traffic camera in Tehran' to spy on Ayatollah Ali Khamenei years before his assassination

Read More: Iran war LIVE: Drone strike rocks US consulate in Dubai after double attack hit embassy in Riyadh