Washington Post photographer Heidi Levine was hospitalised after she was violently assaulted by Israeli settlers

Palestinians extinguish a small fire after Israeli forces fired tear gas following a settler attack in the West Bank village of Abu Falah, Friday, Oct. 16, 2026. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy, Leo Correa

By Sophie Clark

The Belgian Foreign Minister has condemned settler attacks on European diplomats which says took place in the West Bank.

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According to an October 17 post by Maxime Prevot, a number of people including the Belgian Consul General, French and Polish diplomats as well as Catholic representatives were attacked by Israeli settlers in the largely Christian city of Taybeh. These attacks come days after Washington Post photographer Heidi Levine was hospitalised from a violent assault by Israeli settlers on her and Palestinians she was with. The attack on Levine garnered international condemnation, including from the United States, with Marco Rubio calling it “disturbing”. Read more: Masked Israeli settlers ‘attack Palestinian olive harvest’ in West Bank, injuring journalist Read more: US does not want to see more West Bank flashpoints, Rubio says

American freelance photojournalist Heidi Levine in a Palestinian ambulance in Ramallah. Picture: AHMAD GHARABLI/Getty

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has spoken about the attack on diplomats, saying the accounts posted to social media "do not establish the complete sequence of events or individual responsibility". Although Israel's foreign minister, Gideon Sa'ar, has condemned the attack and labelled those involved as “rioters,” the Prime Minister has said the incident is still under investigation. Netanyahu is up for re-election on October 27 and is likely courting other right-wing voters and parties to form a new right-wing coalition government. In response to the attack, Prevot said: “Palestinians face this violence every day. Settlers also target journalists reporting on it and diplomats. Harvesting olives, reporting the news or carrying out diplomatic duties should never put anyone at risk of attack.” He added: “Belgium will continue to press for EU sanctions against those responsible for this violence and those who support them.”

🇵🇸 I condemn in the strongest terms the attack by masked settlers in Taybeh, in the occupied West Bank, against Palestinians, our Consul General, French and Polish diplomats as well as catholic representatives. A French mayor was assaulted and a Belgian vehicle damaged. Our team… — Maxime PREVOT (@prevotmaxime) October 17, 2026