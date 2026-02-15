Israeli airstrikes have killed at least 11 people in Gaza after missiles destroyed a tent encampment housing displaced families, local officials said.

More than 570 Palestinians have been killed since the fragile peace deal was agreed between Israel and the militant group in October, the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry said.

The IDF said it launched a "precise" attack in response to ceasefire violations by Hamas on Sunday morning.

Medics in the enclave say the latest Israeli strike, which comes just days before the first meeting of Donald Trump's controversial Board of Peace, hit a tent encampment and killed at least six people.

Another strike killed five people in Khan Younis in the southern part of the territory, health officials said.

Airstrikes also targeted what was believed to be ​a commander of the Islamic Jihad group, an ally of Hamas, in the Tel Al-Hawa neighbourhood in ‌Gaza City.

An IDF official said the strikes were launched in accordance with international law and killed militants who had emerged from a tunnel into the area of the strip controlled by the Israeli military.

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem accused Israel of committing a new "massacre" against displaced Palestinians.

The attack comes after at least 32 people were killed in a wave of Israeli strikes across Gaza earlier this month.

Both Israel and Hamas have accused each other of near-daily violations of the ceasefire agreement since it took effect on October 10.

Trump's Gaza Board of Peace, which will oversee the formation of a new technocratic Palestinian government in Gaza and post-war reconstruction, is due to have its first meeting in Washington on February 19.

It was announced last week that Indonesia, a Board of Peace member, would deploy 8,000 soldiers to Gaza as part of phase two of the ceasefire agreement.