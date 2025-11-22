The strikes were ordered to hit targets of the militant group, the Israeli military said, but one reportedly hit a car in the densely populated Rimal neighbourhood of Gaza City, killing 11 people and wounding several others

By Frankie Elliott

Israel has killed at least 24 people after launching four separate airstrikes on Gaza, following what it called a "blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement" by Hamas.

The strikes were ordered to hit targets of the militant group, the Israeli military said, but one reportedly hit a car in the densely populated Rimal neighbourhood of Gaza City, killing 11 people and wounding several others. Gaza's health authorities said at least 13 people were killed in other strikes on houses near Al-Awda Hospital in central Gaza, Deir al Balah and Nuseirat camp. Read more: At least 25 Palestinians reported killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza Read more: How much will it cost to rebuild Gaza?

At least 54 people, including children, have been injured in the attacks, health officials in the Palestinian enclave said. Tel Aviv defended the strikes, claiming they were in response to a "blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement", after "armed terrorists" shot IDF troops in Israeli-held territory in southern Gaza. Israel said the gunman had exploited "the humanitarian road in the area through which humanitarian aid enters southern Gaza", but officials also confirmed that no soldiers had been hurt. Hamas rejected Israel's "baseless" claims and called them an "excuse to kill". An official for the Palestinian group added that it was committed to the ceasefire agreement. IDF soldiers also killed what they called five "terrorists" in two other separate incidents. Three were shot dead in the Rafah area, while two others were killed after allegedly crossed into Israeli-held areas in northern Gaza and advanced toward soldiers, officials said. The airstrikes are the second round to be launched this week, after 25 Palestinians were killed in air, drone and artillery attacks on Gaza City and Khan Younis after sunset on Wednesday.

