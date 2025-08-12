An IDF commander who was jailed for refusing to continue serving has urged Benjamin Netanyahu to reach a deal to bring the hostages back.

IDF platoon commander Ron Feiner served over four years in the IDF as a reservist, and spent over 270 days in the army as a platoon commander since October 7, 2023.

But when Israel launched an offensive in March, breaking the ceasefire with Hamas, he decided he couldn’t go back to the army.

Feiner, a 26-year-old student at Haifa University, signed his name on a letter of refusal by a group named Soldiers for the Hostages, which opposes the continuation of the war in Gaza and calls for the return of the hostages held by Hamas.

“The thing that made me decide to sign it after our government broke the ceasefire was because it was clear, with no excuses that can be made, that to bring back the hostages is no longer a goal of the war,” he said.

Under the ceasefire agreement, Hamas had released 30 hostages in exchange for around 1,500 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.

Feiner has served three rounds of reserve duty as a company commander in the northern Nahal Brigade: two on Israel’s border with Lebanon and one within Lebanon.

In October last year, while he and his soldiers were in a village in Lebanon, a nearby building was attacked, killing six IDF soldiers and wounding twenty.

Feiner and his unit evacuated wounded soldiers from the building, during which he was shot in the helmet and one of his soldiers was shot in the pelvis, according to the group Soldiers for the Hostages.

When he was called up for another round of reserve duty, he told his battalion commander that he wouldn’t be reporting for duty. Feiner’s commander, who served as the judge in his trial, decided to sentence him to 20 days in military prison.

After he was sentenced, he said he received messages of support from fellow soldiers and on social media.

“To refuse in Israel is not a common choice and it is not usually popular. But I was really surprised to see good responses.”

He said: “We don't see any value in the ongoing war.”

“Right after October 7th, we felt like we had no choice, but right now we feel that firstly we have a choice and secondly, the war is not giving us any value.

“And thirdly, if we finish the war and sign a deal, we'll get more value. So most of the people, they don't really want to keep on fighting.”

He said a deal would save the lives of Israeli soldiers and potentially the lives of any remaining hostages as well.

Israel’s security cabinet on Friday voted to approve a plan to take full control of Gaza city and expand its military operations in the region. “We don’t want to keep it,” Netanyahu said, instead proposing that the governance of the enclave would be handed over to friendly Arab nations.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer condemned the plan, saying it “will only bring more bloodshed”.

“The Israeli government’s decision to further escalate its offensive in Gaza is wrong, and we urge it to reconsider immediately,” the PM said in a statement.

“This action will do nothing to bring an end to this conflict or to help secure the release of the hostages.”