With around half the votes counted, Israel's election result is far from certain, with neither of the two main blocs on track to reach a majority.

Israeli Prime Minister and Likud party leader Benjamin Netanyahu. Picture: Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty

By Ella Bennett

Benjamin Netanyahu and rival Gadi Eisenkot have offered competing claims to lead Israel after Tuesday's election, as early counting showed no clear winner.

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Israel's Central Elections Committee was tallying votes on Wednesday, and it will likely take until Thursday before definitive results of the election - the first since the Hamas-led attack of October 7, 2023 - are known. With around half of the votes tallied, Netanyahu's bloc is projected to win 55 seats, and Eisenkot's bloc 50 seats, with 15 seats going to Arab parties, Israeli media has reported. The distribution will likely change as more votes are tallied. That leaves both sides short of the 61 seats needed for a majority in the 120-seat Knesset. While the projected results may represent a setback for Netanyahu and his nationalist-religious coalition, a deadlock could work in his favour, leaving the 77-year-old in office as a caretaker prime minister during what are likely to be prolonged coalition negotiations or even until another election can be held. Read more: Israeli election deadlocked as exit polls suggest Netanyahu's future is on a knife edge Read more: Two MPs denied entry to West Bank by Israeli authorities

Former Israeli military chief and Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot. Picture: TOMER NEUBERG/Getty

Netanyahu's bloc has ruled out forming a government with Arab parties, which themselves campaigned on a platform of bringing down the prime minister and his far-right allies. Eisenkot, the leader of the Yashar party and a former military chief, has all but ruled out forming a government with Arab parties, complicating his path to power. Far-right religious parties led by Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich were projected to take a combined 13 seats within Netanyahu's bloc – with no major gains for either of them. Netanyahu, addressing party faithful after 3am local time at Likud election headquarters in Jerusalem, called for the formation of “a strong, right-wing national government". He also highlighted Israel's military successes and raised the prospect of renewed joint action with US President Donald Trump against Iran. "Israel faces a singular historical opportunity, together with our partner President Trump, to remove the existential threat of Iran once and for all. But ulterior motives must not divert us from this sacred mission," he said.

Donald Trump has been a vocal supporter of Netanyahu . Picture: Chip Somodevilla/Getty

President Trump, who endorsed Netanyahu, was asked early on Wednesday about the election after a campaign trip to Texas, and said he did very well. "You know, it's pretty close, which was very well. Because I think when the endorsement went out, it helped him a lot, but I actually heard he did pretty well. "It might be winning or tie. The tie is sort of considered a win in that case because it's a big chess match.”