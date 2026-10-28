Israeli exit polls suggest no clear winner in pivotal election as Trump says his endorsement 'helped Netanyahu a lot'
With around half the votes counted, Israel's election result is far from certain, with neither of the two main blocs on track to reach a majority.
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Benjamin Netanyahu and rival Gadi Eisenkot have offered competing claims to lead Israel after Tuesday's election, as early counting showed no clear winner.
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Israel's Central Elections Committee was tallying votes on Wednesday, and it will likely take until Thursday before definitive results of the election - the first since the Hamas-led attack of October 7, 2023 - are known.
With around half of the votes tallied, Netanyahu's bloc is projected to win 55 seats, and Eisenkot's bloc 50 seats, with 15 seats going to Arab parties, Israeli media has reported. The distribution will likely change as more votes are tallied.
That leaves both sides short of the 61 seats needed for a majority in the 120-seat Knesset.
While the projected results may represent a setback for Netanyahu and his nationalist-religious coalition, a deadlock could work in his favour, leaving the 77-year-old in office as a caretaker prime minister during what are likely to be prolonged coalition negotiations or even until another election can be held.
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Netanyahu's bloc has ruled out forming a government with Arab parties, which themselves campaigned on a platform of bringing down the prime minister and his far-right allies.
Eisenkot, the leader of the Yashar party and a former military chief, has all but ruled out forming a government with Arab parties, complicating his path to power.
Far-right religious parties led by Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich were projected to take a combined 13 seats within Netanyahu's bloc – with no major gains for either of them.
Netanyahu, addressing party faithful after 3am local time at Likud election headquarters in Jerusalem, called for the formation of “a strong, right-wing national government".
He also highlighted Israel's military successes and raised the prospect of renewed joint action with US President Donald Trump against Iran.
"Israel faces a singular historical opportunity, together with our partner President Trump, to remove the existential threat of Iran once and for all. But ulterior motives must not divert us from this sacred mission," he said.
President Trump, who endorsed Netanyahu, was asked early on Wednesday about the election after a campaign trip to Texas, and said he did very well.
"You know, it's pretty close, which was very well. Because I think when the endorsement went out, it helped him a lot, but I actually heard he did pretty well.
"It might be winning or tie. The tie is sort of considered a win in that case because it's a big chess match.”
Voters grappled with the trauma of Israel's deadliest day, when Hamas killed 1,200 people and took 251 hostages, and the wars in Gaza and with Lebanon's Hezbollah and Iran that followed.
While Netanyahu was criticised for the country's biggest security failure, he argued that he had made Israel and the world safer by killing top leaders of Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran.
The policies of Netanyahu's right-wing coalition have been divisive at home and deepened Israel's international isolation, but he has portrayed himself as the leader with the mettle to face down Israel's foes.
Netanyahu has served as prime minister for nearly 19 of the past 30 years and has repeatedly survived political crises. His opponents have managed to wrest the premiership from him only once since 2009, after four inconclusive elections in two years. Eighteen months later, he was back.
He entered the election facing long-standing corruption charges, which he denies, and criticism over intelligence failures that allowed Hamas-led militants to carry out their attack.