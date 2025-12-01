Fans from the Israeli club had reportedly thrown members of the public in Amsterdam into a river and that up to 600 of them targeted Muslim communities

West Midlands Police Craig Guildford giving evidence to the Home Affairs Committee on football policing. Picture: PA

By Alice Padgett

Local pressure meant Dutch police underestimated the threat of violence from Israeli football fans, a senior police officer has told MPs as he faced questions about why West Midlands Police relied on intelligence that officers in Amsterdam have since disputed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Chief Constable Craig Guildford of West Midlands Police told the Home Affairs Select Committee on Monday that Dutch officers "probably underestimated the level of threat and risk" posed ahead of a Europa League match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv last year. Mr Guildford was summoned before MPs to explain claims in the Sunday Times that his force relied on a document from Birmingham's Safety Advisory Group (SAG), which claimed fans from the Israeli club had thrown members of the public in Amsterdam into a river and that up to 600 of them targeted Muslim communities. The SAG report classified a fixture between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Aston Villa last month as high risk, with the British police force pointing to alleged violent clashes and hate crime offences as reasons for it not to allow fans from the Israeli club to attend. Read More: Netanyahu asks Israeli president to pardon him in corruption trial Read more: Israeli forces kill two Palestinian men in West Bank after they appear to surrender

Football fans jeer at pro-Palestinian protestors outside Villa Park as Israeli football team Maccabi Tel Aviv clashed with Aston Villa in November. Picture: Alamy

But last month, the Sunday Times quoted a police spokesman in the Netherlands as saying the claims were not recognised by the Dutch force. Mr Guildford said he chose to believe what his own chief inspector told him about his meeting with Dutch police, which "swayed" their assessment to not allow the Maccabi Tel Aviv fans to attend Villa Park on November 6. He said: "My very careful conclusion, looking at everything and listening to what people have said... is that I think initially the Dutch probably underestimated the level of threat and risk. "And the day before the match they were extremely stretched. The day of the match, they deployed an absolute abundance of riot-trained police, and I think the whole incident left them in a position whereby they hadn't anticipated the level of disorder." Asked if he believed Dutch police were in denial, Mr Guildford said: "I'm not saying that they're in denial, but with respect, you would have to ask them their version of events, wouldn't you?" The chief constable told the panel the West Midlands force had not been politically influenced as he defended the decision to ban Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from the match. Mr Guildford said suggestions of "conspiracy" were "completely wrong and misleading". The chief constable told the committee: "My assurance to yourselves as a panel is that we were not influenced in any way, shape or form by anybody politically.

Both pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian groups protested as Israeli football team Maccabi Tel Aviv clashed with Aston Villa in a Europa League showdown. Picture: Alamy