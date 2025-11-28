The Israel Defense Forces claimed the men were "wanted individuals who had carried out terror activities"

By Alex Storey

Israeli forces have been accused of executing two unarmed Palestinians who appeared to surrender in the West Bank.

Footage circulating captures two border police officers shooting the men dead at close range in the city of Jenin after they emerged from a building with their hands in the air. The video, which was shown on two Arab TV channels, was described by Palestinians as being carried out in "cold blood." The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the incident was under "review" but claimed the two men were terrorists who had earlier attacked its forces.

The Israeli army patrolling an area of Jenin. Picture: Alamy

Their bodies were detained by security forces and they were later named as Mahmoud Qassem Abdallah, 26, and Youssef Asasa, 37. The Palestinian Authority, which governs the West Bank, said the killings were a "deliberate Israeli war crime." According to a joint IDF and police statement, the pair were holed up in the building in an hours-long "surrender procedure." The men exited a building before lifting their shirts and lying on the ground in apparent surrender. The forces then appeared to direct the men back inside the building before opening fire at close range. A Palestinian Authority spokesman said: "Israeli occupation forces executed two young Palestinians in Jenin in cold blood, even after they had turned themselves in. "An outright extrajudicial killing in blatant violation of international humanitarian law."