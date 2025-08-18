Eight people were arrested by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Picture: Alamy

By Ruth Lawes

An Israeli cybersecurity government official has been arrested in Nevada after a two-week sting operation targeting child sex predators.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tom Artiom Alexandrovich, 38, is one of eight people facing felony charges of luring a child with computer for sex act, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) said in a statement. He was booked into the Henderson Detention Center and was released from custody after posting a $10,000 bail, court records reportedly show. However, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has denied Alexandrovich's arrest and claimed he 'returned to Israel as scheduled'. On the Israeli government's website, Alexndrovich is described as the Head of the Technological Defense Division at the Israel National Cyber Directorate. Read more: Starmer urged to recall Parliament and sanction Israel over Gaza war Read more: More than 30 Israelis arrested during mass protests as IDF prepares to displace Palestinians from Gaza City

Netanyahu denied the Israeli cybersecurity official had been arrested. Picture: Getty

The prime minister's office said in a statement to Mediaite: “A state employee who traveled to the US for professional matters was questioned by American authorities during his stay." “The employee, who does not hold a diplomatic visa, was not arrested and returned to Israel as scheduled.” According to Mediaite, Alexandrovich’s now-deleted LinkedIn profile identified him as an agency official. Screenshots suggest he traveled to Las Vegas to attend Black Hat USA, a six-day conference and cybersecurity training event. He posted a photo of himself at Black Hat USA with the caption: “Two things you can't escape at Black Hat 2025: the relentless buzz of Generative Al [and] and the sound of Hebrew…in every corridor."