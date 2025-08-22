Two Israeli holidaymakers were hospitalised after a "violent" brawl erupted during a paintball game at a Center Parcs in the Netherlands.

The men, aged 37 and 41, were injured after a disagreement over the rules of a game of paintball at the holiday camp in Kempervennen near Eindhoven on Thursday evening, Dutch police said in a statement. One of the men suffered a serious head injury.

However, the Embassy of Israel in The Hague disputes that the fight took place because of an argument and instead claims it was an antisemitic attack.

A 15-year-old boy from Maarssen in Utrecht has since been arrested on suspicion of assault and aggravated assault and is now in custody.

Officers said an argument broke out between two groups over the way paintball was being played.

This escalated into a physical fight involving visitors from Maarssen in Utrecht and Israel with "several people throwing punches".

