Outrage as Israeli man suffers serious head injury after fight in Center Parcs over 'paintball game'
Two Israeli holidaymakers were hospitalised after a "violent" brawl erupted during a paintball game at a Center Parcs in the Netherlands.
Listen to this article
The men, aged 37 and 41, were injured after a disagreement over the rules of a game of paintball at the holiday camp in Kempervennen near Eindhoven on Thursday evening, Dutch police said in a statement. One of the men suffered a serious head injury.
However, the Embassy of Israel in The Hague disputes that the fight took place because of an argument and instead claims it was an antisemitic attack.
A 15-year-old boy from Maarssen in Utrecht has since been arrested on suspicion of assault and aggravated assault and is now in custody.
Officers said an argument broke out between two groups over the way paintball was being played.
This escalated into a physical fight involving visitors from Maarssen in Utrecht and Israel with "several people throwing punches".
Read more: Pub arson attack leaves two people in hospital as man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
Read more: Tourist airlifted to hospital with 'severe injuries' following vicious shark attack off luxury holiday island
Shouting and threatening language was also overheard by witnesses, police said.
The investigation continues.
On X, the Embassy of Israel in The Hague said: "On Thursday evening, a family of Israeli tourists at Center Parcs De Kempervennen was violently attacked after being identified as Israeli by other visitors to the holiday park. Two victims had to be hospitalised.
It added: "This is not the first time that Israelis visiting the Netherlands have been attacked. The series of violent incidents is deeply alarming.
"We expect the Dutch authorities to take all necessary measures to protect Israelis and Jews in the Netherlands. Intimidation and violence against people based on their background is unacceptable."
Earlier this week, reports emerged that pro-Palestinian activists had secretly filmed and posted videos online of Israeli tourists at a Center Parcs in Eemhof.
The Dutch-Israeli organisation Centrum Informatie en Documentatie Israël (Cidi) is reporting them to police for allegedly inciting hatred.
LBC has contacted the Pierre Vacances and Center Parcs group for comment.